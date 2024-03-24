Wrestling: Barnett breaks Wisconsin record, team finishes 18th at NCAA Championships

Paced by Eric Barnett’s historic performance, the Wisconsin Badgers placed 18th at the 2024 NCAA Championships held March 21-23 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wisconsin qualified five wrestlers for the three days of competition. All five had at least one win and contributed team points in their tournament appearances. See here for the Day 1 recap and here for the Day 2 recap.

Day 3 Action

The headliner, and only Badger to make it to Day 3, was super-senior Eric Barnett. After causing about a million heart attacks in his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, the 125-pounder beat the 2-seed from Lehigh to advance to the 3rd place match with a 9-1 major decision (bonus points!).

WIN THE DAY @ericbarnett1117 advances to the @ncaawrestling 3rd place match with a 9-1 Major Decision upset of No. 2 seed Luke Stanich if Lehigh



He’ll wrestle Anthony Noto (Lock Haven) for the bronze coming up soon! pic.twitter.com/7ZuSyhbHt0 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 23, 2024

In the 3rd place match, Barnett fell to the the 12-seed from Lock Haven (the kid who beat the B1G tournament’s 1-seed from Purdue, and Barnett’s quarterfinal foe from Nebraska - so he was on a roll against the B1G) 7-3 in a match that was much closer than the score would indicate, complete with - you guessed it - refs going to video review and are-these-guys-made-of-silly-putty?-type scrambles.

Team: With Barnett the only one still wrestling and contributing points to the team score, he moved Wisconsin up to 24.5 points, which meant the Badgers finished 18th in the final team standings. That put UW above two teams that finished higher in the B1G tournament a couple of weeks ago, with only five wrestlers. Rutgers compiled 22.5 points with eight wrestlers, and Minnesota netted 21.0 despite having sent their entire 10-man lineup.

Individual Results and Highlights

Eric Barnett

Weight class: 125, Seed: 10, Place: 4th, Record: W-W-W-L-W-L, Team points: 15.5

Tournament highlight: There were so many, from going 2-1 against fellow title contenders (wins over Jakob Camacho and Luke Stanich), to generating ESPN’s first highlight of the tournament with his first-round pin. But, I’m going to have to go with his double overtime win against the stud from Nebraska in the quarterfinals. If you thought John Paul Jones saying Don’t Give Up the Ship was the quintessential show of determination or that the blonde Bond set the franchise standard for being gritty, let me introduce you to Eric Barnett. Facing a foe for the third time since January, despite having beaten him 5-3 and 17-2 the first two times, Barnett found himself in overtime (not using the terminology that no one outside the wrestling world understands). Despite the sudden death nature of the period, no one scored, so it went to double overtime. Barnett held the advantage in tiebreakers, but in order to go to the tiebreakers at the end of the second extra session, he couldn’t give up a score. ...so he didn’t.

There are only a few truly defining moments in a person’s life. Sometimes those moments change history. Look at the first 5 seconds of the below video.

Never give up the fight! @ericbarnett1117 ain’t messing around.



He takes down Caleb Smith of Nebraska 4-3 in tiebreakers in the @ncaawrestling quarterfinals



He’s now a THREE-TIME All-American and has advanced to his first ever NCAA semifinal pic.twitter.com/cynG2lhyg2 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 22, 2024

Barnett (in the white singlet) needs to keep both hands around the Cornhusker’s back to keep it from being a takedown against him, but he can’t clasp his hands together (rule). An arm is much weaker than a torso, but watch the arm that his opponent’s torso is rotating toward. Barnett wills that arm to remain in position, without locking his hands together. And then notice that, while he’s concentrating every bit of willpower he has left (after a grueling nine-plus minutes on the mat) into that one arm to fight what would normally be an obviously losing battle, he’s also adjusting his body and hooking the guy’s left leg, which throws him off-balance enough to not have control (i.e. both his hands are on the mat instead of on Barnett). That averts the crisis and sends the bout to tiebreakers, which Barnett controls, and Barnett wins the match.

Those five seconds were the difference in the match. His incredible grit and determination during that moment - that moment when he did the impossible for several seconds - earned him his third All-American.

Barnett is the 16th Badger to earn at least three All-American honors in college wrestling’s 95-year history of the award. That match also enabled his 4th place finish, which broke the UW record for the 125-pound weight class. Historic results on the biggest stage in the last college wrestling matches of his life - what a Badger!

Joseph Zargo

Weight class: 149, Seed: 19, Place: DNP, Record: L-W-L, Team points: 1.5

Tournament highlight: Joey’s 13-3 major decision victory in his first match on the consolation side of the bracket is the clear pick here. If you’re not going to place in the top eight (25 out of 33, or 76% of the best wrestlers in the land, don’t), the best you can do is win as much and as big as you can before your second loss. Mr. Gas Tanks won big, almost a tech fall, against the 24-9 guy from Penn.

Joey Gas Tanks ain’t done yet! @joseph_zargo rallies hard in wrestlebacks for a 13-3 major decision over Jude Swisher (Penn) in the @ncaawrestling Championships to advance pic.twitter.com/qOVozMd8Mf — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 22, 2024

Dean Hamiti

Weight class: 165, Seed: 5, Place: DNP, Record: W-W-L-L, Team points: 5.0

Tournament highlight: Although his pin of the Illinois guy in the first round was great (and chipped in extra bonus points for the team), I’m picking DJ’s 11-0 (also bonus points) blanking of the 28-8 wrestler from Ohio, who had beaten one of my dark horse picks for AA in his first round match. Giving up zero points while scoring a lot is not very common.

He’s a freight train @HamitiDean earns a 11-0 major decision to advance to the quarterfinals of the @ncaawrestling Championships.



Today’s two wins also improve Hamiti to 24 victories by bonus point this season (28-2 record overall) pic.twitter.com/WeQ7JVekhV — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 22, 2024

Max Maylor

Weight class: 174, Seed: 17, Place: DNP, Record: L-W-L, Team points: 0.5

Tournament highlight: How about just being here? In his four years at Michigan, he didn’t make the NCAA tournament once, despite some pretty good records. In his covid-/grad-transfer year at Wisconsin, Max placed high enough at the Big Ten tournament to grab an auto-bid. But even if he would have gone 0-2 at the B1G tourney, he would have been a shoo-in for one of the NCAA at-large slots. Oh, and for this segment we should probably mention his first win in the NCAA Championships, against Arizona State (No. 6 in the team standings).

Win and Advance! @max_maylor10 battles for the 14-9 decision over Cael Valencia (Arizona State) to head to the next round of wrestlebacks at the @ncaawrestling Championships pic.twitter.com/DcVvHVq6kk — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 22, 2024

Shane Liegel

Weight class: 184, Seed: 24, Place: DNP, Record: W-L-L, Team points: 2.0

Tournament highlight: Despite trying to break the “most one-score matches in a season” record, this one is obvious. Coming from a long line of Liegel greats at Wisconsin, Shane might just have shown them all up with one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when he major decision-ed the 9-seed from South Dakota State (who went on to tear up the back side of the bracket and take 4th place).

Break them down and score those points. Shane Liegel shows why he’s a dangerous man on the mat.



Liegel earns the 9-1 upset win over Bennett Berge (SDSU). So proud he’s a Wisconsin Badger! pic.twitter.com/GbfZT4zHT6 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 21, 2024

Team Performance

Let’s look at how the team did compared to expectations.

Worst case: 24th with one All-American (Hamiti)

Best case: low-teens, 4x AAs, 2x nat’l champs, finish ahead of Minnesota

Most likely: high-teens, 2x AAs

Hope: legendary Badger performances

The first day was awesome: no one lost twice, the superstars made it to the quarterfinals, and Liegel scored a huge upset. The second day was a disaster, with the team going 1-6. While it was not the worst team performance at the tournament, by a long shot, the soaring expectations after Day 1 vs the reality of Day 2 made it feel pretty bad, especially with Hamiti exiting before the podium rounds. Day 3 turned frowns upside down as Barnett rewrote the history books.

The overall results were technically as mixed as you can get; there was one from each of the worst, best, most likely, and hope categories. After finishing below Rutgers and Minnesota in the Big Ten, beating them, especially the goofs, (and watching Iowa melt down*) was pretty sweet. Every single Badger scoring points, even Maylor’s 0.5, was notable and proved to be the deciding factor in Wisconsin’s 18th-place finish.

Considering that the vast majority of wrestlers at the tournament don’t AA, even really good ones (e.g. 5 of the 10 nat’l title contenders at 125 didn’t make it past the blood round, including both the No. 1 seeds from the B1G and NCAA tourneys), that result is common.

Barnett making history is uncommon (OBTW, five of the six guys he wrestled were All-Americans, and he was half the reason the sixth one wasn’t). The way he did it, especially those gutsy, determined, gritty moments, one of which I would put in the once-in-a-lifetime category, was the most amazing thing.

Verdict: making history easily wins over commonplace disappointment. THIS TOURNAMENT WAS AWESOME!