Badgers miss out on 2025 four-star in-state prospect to Iowa State

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a blow to their 2025 recruiting efforts when in-state four-star recruit Xzavion Mitchell committed to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Mitchell, a 6’6, 210 forward who plays at North High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, had earned offers from Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Cal Poly, with the former two being the top schools to pursue him throughout the process.

Mitchell earned an offer from the Badgers on September 2nd, 2023, which was shortly followed by an offer from the Cyclones on September 30th.

Ultimately, the forward heads to T.J. Otzelberger’s program, marking the second four-star from Wisconsin in recent years to choose Iowa State, joining 2023 freshman Milan Momcilovic.

The Badgers have been recruiting several of the top in-state prospects in 2025, and missing out on Mitchell is ultimately a blow, as they had been the first to offer the forward of the two schools.

Wisconsin currently has one commit in the 2025 class: three-star guard Zach Kinziger, who plays at DePere High School.