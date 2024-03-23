Wrestling: Breaking Down Day 2 of the NCAA Championships

After a very promising Day 1, the Wisconsin Badgers Day 2 was a season-ender for four of the five wrestlers. It was not quite Honda Point but, well, it could have gone better.

(10) Eric Barnett (125 pounds): W-W, W (4-3 over Nebraska), L (3-2 to Iowa)

How many barns do you own, because Barnett burned them all down with his come-from-behind, OT, double-OT, multiple-ref-review win in the quarterfinals. Now I know how soccer fans feel when there’s no scoring but excitement exploding off the mat and into your living room. That. Was. Crazy!!! Sheer determination from a man who would not be denied. The win guaranteed Barnett’s third All-American and a podium finish.

All four of the quarterfinals in this weight class were decided by one point or in OT (or double OT). The first three matches of Barnett’s opponent from Nebraska went: OT win, OT win, double OT loss (to Barnett), suggesting there’s a lot of parity. Also, the 1-seed fell before the semifinals (as predicted). This weight class has so many wrestlers at the top end, it’s unbelievable.

Never give up the fight! @ericbarnett1117 ain’t messing around.



He takes down Caleb Smith of Nebraska 4-3 in tiebreakers in the @ncaawrestling quarterfinals



He’s now a THREE-TIME All-American and has advanced to his first ever NCAA semifinal pic.twitter.com/cynG2lhyg2 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 22, 2024

Barnett must have a pharmaceutical company NIL deal with the rate he generates “I need heart medication!” moments. Having gone 1-1 lifetime vs the Iowa guy (which, as we know with Barnett’s wrestling style, has very little predictive value), the rubber match for a spot in the finals was another nail-biter. After a scramble that required an official review to sort out (sound familiar? Unfortunately, I thought it was the right call), Barnett was down 3-0, which put the onus on him to score. He escaped for a point, riding time wasn’t a factor, and then in the final period he squeezed a penalty point out of the Hawkeye, but time expired before he could get the last piece of the puzzle to fit.

Barnett’s two matches tomorrow will determine where he’ll place between 3rd and 6th which, regardless of how they go, will be a career high for the Badger superstar.

(5) Dean Hamiti (165 pounds): W-W, L (5-0 to Iowa State), L (9-6 to OK State)

The Cyclone, who was ranked No. 2 for most of the year, seems to have the perfect defense for Hamiti’s offense, having not allowed a single point scored in their two meetings this season. After getting one takedown, he basically stalled (did just enough to not get penalized for it) the rest of the match. (note: after taking down DJ, he beat the undefeated, No. 1 guy to reach the finals, so he’s on a hot streak)

Going back to the seedings, the 6-seed (B1G guy Hamiti’s beaten multiple times) won against the overseeded 3-seed in the easy half of the bracket - if only DJ had lost more during the regular season so he could have been the 6-seed...

Sent to the blood round by the quarterfinals loss, DJ started out strong. Scoring first and scoring again after allowing a score; it was looking pretty good. However, in a similar fashion to the Big Ten final, his lead slipped away, and the scoring machine found himself down one. He scored the needed point before the clock hit zero and sent the match into overtime. There, however, his magical season ended when he gave up a takedown.

He is very clearly one of the eight best wrestlers in the nation. That these two were fighting it out in the blood round is a travesty. Hamiti has beaten or would very likely beat four of the eight All-Americans in the weight class - the Iowa guy got major decision-ed(!) in his semifinal match, and he beat the 3-seed who I’ve been complaining about ever since the seeds were announced. (cue rant on ducking tough opponents in the regular season to get favorable seeds in postseason play)

DJ contributed 5.0 team points as he wound his way through the bracket.

(19) Joseph Zargo (149 pounds): L-W, L (20-4 tech fall to OK State)

Having said his path to AA was going to be rocky, Mr. Gas Tank’s engine flooded in his consolation round 2 match. Getting taken to his back early on, he avoided the pin, but it put him in a 13-3 hole that forced him into the equivalent of a run-oriented football team getting down and then passing 50 times to try to catch up. He had a couple of almost-scores, but they just didn’t pan out.

A second loss at this stage of the bracket means you’re out. Joey’s contribution to the team point total is 1.5 (one for the big win, and 0.5 for advancing one round in the consolation bracket).

(17) Max Maylor (174 pounds): L-W, L (11-1 to Army)

Max’s last match as a college wrestler was, despite my prediction of a toss-up, not particularly close. He couldn’t get anything going on offense, and his defense didn’t prevent scoring. Fans were all hoping for another one of his amazing, come-from-behind wins, but the comeback part never materialized.

He’s now out, too, but his consolation bracket win did contribute 0.5 team points, which is a personal best (and more than he ever scored for Michigan). Note that nine of the 33 NCAA qualifiers (27%) in each weight class score zero team points.

(24) Shane Liegel (184 pounds): W-L, L (7-5 to NC State)

Not being built for comebacks, Liegel was in deep trouble after giving up two takedowns without an answer. He did score a reversal to get back within striking distance, and got a takedown himself, but it wasn’t enough as he dropped a second straight match by two points.

His first round match, where he upset the 9-seed to move into the round of 16, provided 2.0 team points, one for advancing, and one for the major decision. It seems fitting that his last two matches were one-score affairs, just like seemingly every match - wins and losses - he wrestled in this year.

Team: These results don’t sound great, but the nature of the tournament is to send guys home - everyone loses except one person, second and third-place finishers both lose once, and the other 30 wrestlers all leave the tournament with two or more losses.

At the end of the day, four Badgers ended their seasons, and one earned All-American honors. Hamiti didn’t AA for the first time in his career.

Wisconsin has 20.0 team points, which was good for 20th at the time of this writing.

The final day of the tournament will see Barnett going for third.