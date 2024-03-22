Wisconsin Badgers vs. James Madison Dukes: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the James Madison Dukes on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 P.M.

Wisconsin comes into March Madness having gone 3-1 in their last four games, as they beat the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to the Illinois Fighting Illini in a close loss in the finals.

Now, they’ll focus their attention on a James Madison team that finished the regular season 31-3, including 15-3 in conference play, good for second in the Sun Belt.

The Dukes have scored 84.4 points a game, shooting 48 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.

In Friday’s game, the Badgers are favored by 5.5 points on the spread, with the over/under set at 145 points.

Prediction

Many are choosing James Madison as an upset pick in the bracket, as they’re a good offensive team that consistently won this season.

But, as I said earlier today, the more and more I break down the game, the more confident I feel in the Badgers pulling off the victory.

The main advantage James Madison has is with top scorer Terrence Edwards Jr., who averages 17.4 points per game, getting baskets in a variety of ways.

While Edwards is a 6’6 guard, which Wisconsin has struggled with in the past, I do believe the Badgers have more advantages, especially in the size category with Steven Crowl, as James Madison’s biggest starter stands at 6’9, 220 pounds.

Additionally, it’s unclear who on the James Madison team could guard star guard A.J. Storr, who broke out this year with 16.2 points per game.

Ultimately, I think the Badgers book their ticket to the second round and cover the spread while doing so.

Prediction: Wisconsin to win, Wisconsin -5.5

Drop your thoughts in the comments below for our game thread!