Wrestling: Breaking Down Day 1 of the NCAA Championships

Two Wisconsin Badgers are still in it to win it, three are still alive for 3rd and All-American, and no one is out after action completed on Day 1 of the NCAA Championships.

That was some good wrestling, so let’s get right into it:

(10) Eric Barnett (125 pounds): W (pin over SDSU in 42 seconds!), W (8-2 over fellow title contender from NC State)

Barnett’s last ride couldn’t have gone better through his first two matches and into the quarterfinals. The NC State kid he beat will dash a bunch of dreams in the consolation bracket (love how he kind of made him do the splits).

ALL GAS. NO BRAKES BARNETT! @ericbarnett1117 needs only 45 seconds to pin his first opponent and earns the very first fall of the 2024 @NCAAWrestling Championships pic.twitter.com/d2HC47Lay2 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 21, 2024

Next up is a favorable matchup in (15) Caleb Smith from Nebraska (Barnett beat him 5-3 and 17-2 in their two meetings this year), who very kindly beat the 2-seed from Lehigh (another title contender). Remember that little tidbit about mid-level B1G wrestlers being underseeded? Oh, and the one about 125 having upsets all over the place?

(19) Joseph Zargo (149 pounds): L (7-2 to Ohio State), W (13-3 over Penn)

About as expected - drop the first round match, make some noise on the back end. That 13-3 major decision win chipped in those nice bonus team points for the Badgers’ total.

Joey’s next match will be against (20) Jordan Williams (OK State), who scored a pretty solid upset win against the Iowa guy whom Zargo hasn’t been able to crack the code on in two attempts. Williams’ next match was an expected-but-not-blowout loss to the 4-seed in the weight class. Short version: Mr. Gas Tank is going to need a little NOx injection, because the remaining road to AA is long and rocky (i.e. need to go 3-0 in the next three matches).

(5) Dean Hamiti (165 pounds): W (pin over Illinois), W (11-0 over Ohio)

How awesome is this guy? In a bracket that’s gone pretty much scratch so far (the frickin’ seed-stealing, bracket-screwing-up 3-seed narrowly avoided a first-round upset), Hamiti has lived up to his billing as nat’l title contender and entertainer of the masses while living on the hard side of the bracket.

Make ‘em fall. @HamitiDean opens his @ncaawrestling Championships with a pin!



Hamiti pins Chris Moore in 2:22 to advance pic.twitter.com/Tak7YbN2F7 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 21, 2024

I should note that Hamiti had a lot of tape on his knee (can kind of see in the clip above), which gives credence to that injury theory in the B1G championship. I really, really, really hope that’s not the determining factor in the big matches coming up.

Speaking of which, next up is a round-or-two-too-early rematch against fellow title contender (4) David Carr in the quarterfinals - that’s the guy who gave DJ one of his only two losses on the season in a 2-0 barn burner almost half a year ago - with the top seed after that. The reward for winning is harder opponents. Let’s gooooooo!

(17) Max Maylor (174 pounds): L (7-3 to Rutgers), W (14-9 over ASU)

That first match didn’t go the way I thought it would. Down 4-2 with a little over a minute left, Max needed to do something riskier, the other guy countered it well, and he turned it into a defensive takedown against Max. Now needing to go at least 4-0 in order to AA, in his next match, he lit up the scoreboard, ...while allowing the other guy to keep things in “slightly nervous” territory for those viewing at home.

Max faces (18) Benjamin Pasiuk (Army) in the “Sweet 16 of the consolation bracket” (that’s not actually a thing) in his first match tomorrow. With identical records against common opponents, this looks like a toss-up. And let’s remember that, despite Barnett and Hamiti's highlights, everyone at NCAAs is the real deal (i.e. no easy opponents left).

(24) Shane Liegel (184 pounds): W (9-1 over the 9-seed from SDSU), L (4-2 to Navy - drat!)

Without repeating the seeding thing mentioned in the Barnett blurb above, Shane’s first-round matchup was one of the more predictable “upsets” of the tournament. On the other hand, the dominant fashion in which he did it was a very welcome surprise to me (was expecting/hoping for a 4-2 type win).

Break them down and score those points. Shane Liegel shows why he’s a dangerous man on the mat.



Liegel earns the 9-1 upset win over Bennett Berge (SDSU). So proud he’s a Wisconsin Badger! pic.twitter.com/GbfZT4zHT6 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 21, 2024

The guy from the Naval Academy is seeded 25, so his win was a slight upset over Liegel (that’s NOT how this story was supposed to go!), and his first-round win was an upset over the 8-seed Air Force Academy cadet (small bit of solace for all of you who care about the right outcomes in inter-service rivalry contests).

We’ll need to see some of that Midlands Liegel-ese in the next three matches to get to AA. The first of those tomorrow will be (10) Dylan Fishback (NC State), who lost a 1-0 upset (to, who else, an under-seeded B1G guy) and won in OT - what’s more Liegel-esque than that?

Team-wise, Wisconsin ended the day tied for 12th place with 13.0 points, behind Missouri (14.0) and ahead of Pittsburg (12.5). Penn State is already way out ahead with 34.5.

Day 2 tomorrow will see Barnett and Hamiti try to advance to the semifinals in the “any of these guys could win it” territory of their brackets, and Zargo, Maylor, and Liegel will look to advance as far as possible on win-three-in-a-row-or-you’re-out paths to AA in the 3rd place bracket.

No one’s out on Day 1, and we’ve seen some very nice wins. Overall, it was about as good a showing on Day 1 as anyone could have realistically expected.