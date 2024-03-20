Wrestling: It’s tournament time! NCAA Championships Preview

Ready to make their mark on the national stage, Wisconsin Badgers Eric Barnett, Joseph Zargo, Dean Hamiti, Max Maylor, and Shane Liegel traveled to Kansas City, Missouri this week for the NCAA Championships.

The top of the mountain. The @ncaawrestling Championships are here!



2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships



Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23



T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, Mo.

Watch live on ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN+

Brackets are locked in for wrestling’s biggest event of the year. Spanning three days, March 21-23, tickets for the tournament sold out long ago.

But all is not lost; coverage for the 72 hours of agony and ecstasy that dash dreams on the shores of reality and chisel champions into the annals of history, never to be forgotten, will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN+. See here for details.

Of course, Wisconsin’s X account will keep the faithful followers updated with near-live posts on all the Badger successes as well.

Prognostications

Ready to make our mark in Missouri



First look at the @tmobilecenter and the home of the 2024 @ncaawrestling Championships in Kansas City

How many All-Americans and national champions are we looking at in this picture? Who has easier or harder paths to advance to the finals, or just live to see Day 2, let alone Day 3? Let’s find out!

Eric Barnett

Vitals - weight: 125, seed: 10, rank: 6, D1 record: 26-6, contender for: nat’l champ

In his first match, Barnett will face Tanner Jordan, the 23-seed from SDSU (South Dakota, not San Diego - LOL, State University) who sports a gaudy-looking 24-9 record. Jordan placed 5th at the Big 12 tournament and has some significant upsets under his belt this season. He’s not to be overlooked, but Barnett should come out on the right side of this match, possibly with bonus points.

We won’t go into the same depth for every potential opponent, so let’s abbreviate, figuring things progress as seeded (which is a terrible assumption for this year’s 125-pound bracket).

Barnett’s second round foe should be (7) Jakob Camacho (NC State) 13-4. This guy’s on the “championship watch” list with Barnett and, if the weight class weren’t so crowded at the top, would be a match we’d normally see a round or two later. On paper, Wisconsin’s lumberjack-iest looking wrestler should win - beat him 6-1 two years ago at NCAAs, multiple transitive property wins - but Camacho is the real deal.

Figuring a UW victory here, standing in the way next are (2) Luke Stanich (Lehigh) 19-3, and regular-season-Barnett-ducker (3) Drake Ayala (Iowa) 23-4. Overcoming those two puts him in the finals against (1) Braeden Davis (Penn State) 19-2 (probably the weakest top seed in the entire tournament - it likely won’t be him in the finals).

Prediction: going against four straight national champ contenders is pretty tough, even for the Badgers’ super-senior superstar. Making it through that gauntlet would be the most exciting result possible for the Wisconsin native in his last hurrah. Even All-American (8th or better) is not a given at this weight class - there are going to be upsets all over the place - but that’s where I’ll predict him, to get his 3rd AA.

Joseph Zargo

Vitals - weight: 149, seed: 19, rank: 19, D1 record: 20-9, contender for: blood round (top 12)

The first match is vs (14) Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) 24-11. Despite their almost identical win percentages, Joey did not look very competitive in their regular season matchup this year. If he loses that first match, he needs to go 4-0 to be AA. I can see going 2-0 on the back side before hitting the real hammers who’ve also dropped to the consolation bracket. I’ll predict a 2-2 finish, chipping in some big-win points for the team along the way.

Dean Hamiti

Vitals - weight: 165, seed: 5, rank: 5, D1 record: 26-2, contender for: nat’l champ

This is one of the more unjust seedings in the tournament. The 3-seed is rewarded for ducking and almost certainly will not finish 3rd or higher. The 1-, 4-, and 5-seeds are all nat’l champ contenders, and they’re all on the same side of the bracket. Someone is guaranteed to go home with a finish not reflective of their ability. It would have been better for Hamiti to be the 6-seed and get the easy side of the bracket.

As it stands, DJ should dispatch his first-round matchup from Illinois easily (bonus points likely) and face either the 12-seed from Ohio or, more likely in my mind, the 23-seed from MSU, who is dramatically under-seeded. Either one should end up in a W for UW, pitting him against (4) David Carr (Iowa State) 22-2, who spent most of the year as the No. 2 wrestler in the country. Carr gave Hamiti one of his two losses, a 2-0 match very early in the season. The rematch will likely be just as close.

Figuring he makes it through, Hamiti will then face the No. 1 ranked wrestler (1) Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) 19-0. That one will be tough, but a win there pits him against the only other guy to have pinned (not literally) a loss on him this year, (2) Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) 21-0, in that amazing B1G championship match. That’s three national champ contenders to beat in order to be the guy, two of them undefeated (at least Barnett’s formidable foes have lost multiple times this season).

That’s a pretty steep hill to climb and, despite exuding awesomeness everywhere he goes, I’ll go with a more conservative pick and say 3rd, going 1-1 vs Carr (AA, of course).

Fun fact: there are 5 (five!) kids from Wisconsin at the NCAA tournament in this weight class, and an incredible three are from Arrowhead HS (Hartland, WI).

Max Maylor

Vitals - weight: 174, seed: 17, rank: 15, D1 record: 18-7, contender for: All-American (top 8)

The Wisconsin native who returned home to wrestle at UW for his last year of eligibility has made the most of it, qualifying for the NCAAs for the first time in his career. In the first round, he’ll face (16) Jackson Turley (Rutgers) 15-6. Readers will recall that he was beating Turley (3-1 if I recall correctly) in the B1G tournament before getting caught in a pin move. I think Max will win the rematch.

His reward will be (1) Mekhi Lewis (VA Tech) 15-0. In looking at the path to AA on the consolation side of the bracket, I think it’s very much within the realm of reality. If things go like I think they will, Max’s record will look like: W-L-W-W-W, and anything after that is gravy (there is so much wear and tear on the guys’ bodies that there will be an injury default or something where, if you’ve endured to Day 3, you’re rewarded).

Having gone conservative so far, I’ll put on my Badgers-tinted sunglasses for this one and say AA for Max.

Shane Liegel

Vitals - weight: 184, seed: 24, rank: 21, D1 record: 19-12, contender for: blood round (top 12)

Cinderella Shane is another huge success story. Having won a DIII title, he used his last year of eligibility to come home to Wisconsin and get a master's degree from UW, lending his wrestling prowess to the team along the way. Underestimated by pundits until he won Midlands in December, Shane’s been ranked in the high teens to low 20s ever since.

There are some very weird seeds (see mini-rant about 165 in Hamiti’s section, and others that don’t pertain directly to Wisconsin). As noted when talking about Badgers’ seeds, B1G wrestlers tend to get under-seeded at the NCAAs, especially guys like Liegel. The flip side of that is that lesser conference (sorry, can’t think of a gentler way of putting it) wrestlers who put up gaudy win-loss records and high tournament placements tend to get overseeded. All that to say, Liegel’s first-round matchup - (9) Bennett Berge (SDSU) 19-5 - is eminently beatable.

Saying he does get past the Jackrabbit, he’d face the Navy-Air Force winner. While we all know that, in a just and right world, Navy should win any matchup with Air Force (no need to bring up Wisconsinite and Father of the Air Force Billy Mitchell here...), it’s likely that the zoomie wins this one. Either way, Liegel gets another beatable opponent that could put him into the quarterfinals against fellow Wisconsin native (1) Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) 26-0. That would leave Cinderella Shane in the blood round, only one win away from living happily ever after (i.e. AA). This is not a far-fetched fairy tale; it could very well be real life.

That said, those wins are not in the bag yet, and I’ll say he takes a tumble and gets agonizingly close to, but just short of, the blood round.

Team - Worst/Best/Most Likely Scenarios

If everyone wrestled exactly to seed, with no bonus points for big wins, Wisconsin would be 24th, and Dean Hamiti would be the only All-American. I deem that outcome to be a worst-case scenario (imagine a top-25 finish being a worst-case scenario for pretty much any other sport at almost any other school - talk about being spoiled at Wisconsin).

A best case would be 4x All-Americans (Maylor and Liegel, just can’t squint hard enough to see Zargo make it in - sure hope he makes me eat crow...) and 2x national champions. No one would send you to the funny farm to see visions of champs and AAs dance in your head. Each of them individually has the ability to do it. Finishing above Minnesota would be the cherry on top. The team finishes in the low teens, knocking on the door of the top 10.

The most likely scenario, I’ll say, is 2x AAs, with the other guys being knocked out by high rankers who were upset early (so they’re on the back side in unnaturally early rounds), close losses, giving up points on a last-second move, dropping mental concentration at just the wrong time, or other such things. The team finishes in the high to mid-teens - not quite bad enough for Fire the Coach! cries to expand from a vocal minority to a critical mass, but not quite a sun shines through the rain scenario for the triduum (see? wrestling fans can use hard words, too ...with the help of the internet) that Wisconsin fans are hoping for, either.

Let’s hope for some legendary Badger performances that fly in the face of conventional wisdom, turn the naysayers into believers, and leave the other teams watching the wonders of Wisconsin.

(you need to watch this 2:20 min video)

On Wisconsin!