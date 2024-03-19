Breaking down the Badgers 2024 recruiting class: Outside Linebackers

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers football season brought about a lot of change to both sides of the ball philosophy-wise. Not only did the offense switch to a form of the Air Raid, but the defense also switched from a base 3-4 look to a 3-3-5.

While this changed things for all three levels of the defense, possibly no group was more affected than the outside linebackers.

As some of the traditional edge defenders from the previous regime didn’t necessarily fit the new defense as ideally as hoped, Wisconsin brought in three outside linebackers in recruiting that definitely fit much a lot better.

Four-star Thomas Heiberger

Originally, I had believed that Thomas Heiberger, a 6’4”, 218-pounder out of Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota would be in the inside linebacker room.

The spring practice roster has him listed as an outside linebacker, though, and watching his high school tape, that makes sense.

Heiberger, rated as a four-star recruit by On3 and 247 Sports, played all over the second level in high school, even lining up in a more traditional safety position occasionally.

He shows a versatile skill set, reading offenses well, showing good ability to drop into coverage, and very good agility to get to the ball carrier. He is a fluid mover for someone his size and makes plays from sideline to sideline.

Heiberger held offers from 16 schools, choosing Wisconsin over schools such as Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Washington.

Four-star Anelu Lafaele

Anelu Lafaele looks to continue the recent success Wisconsin has garnered from the state of Hawaii. Standing 6’2” and weighing 237 pounds, the Farrington High School product out of Honolulu was rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports.

What Lafaele shows on tape is great explosiveness and a very high motor. He displays great speed and relentless pursuit of opposing ballplayers, often making tackles behind the line of scrimmage on the opposite side of the field in which he lined up.

He uses his speed as a pass rusher off of the edge to beat offensive tackles, and once they adjust, pulls out a pretty effective spin move once they set up outside. Lafaele held offers from 17 schools, choosing Wisconsin over some big names like Notre Dame, Washington, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Three-star Cody Raymond

Cody Raymond chose to take the route of a preferred walk-on at Wisconsin, turning down scholarship offers from Temple and Toledo. The 6’4”, 200-pounder out of Eisenhower High School in Utica, Michigan was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports as well.

Raymond played an outside linebacker position that I think is more along the lines of what Wisconsin is currently looking for, dropping into coverage, coming up as edge support, and blitzing from different spots on the field.

He is an exciting athlete, oozing athleticism on every play. He is fantastic at slipping blocks and wreaking havoc, and while he will certainly need to bulk up, he brings every single one of his 200 pounds on his tackles. I have to admit, I am excited to see what the future holds for Raymond at Wisconsin.

If I am grading this group on what I believe Wisconsin is looking for out of their outside linebacker position, I am going to give them a high B+/A- grade. There are two recruits that were given four-star ratings and a walk-on who is full of potential.

It will be exciting to see how they will mature in this defense, as all three of them are highly athletic, versatile pieces.