After an illustrious career with the Badgers, Eric Barnett is close to finishing his story

They say you can’t predict the future. But history repeats itself. So, maybe you can.

Eric Barnett was one of Wisconsin Badgers head coach Chris Bono’s first recruits. After Bono landed in Wisconsin in March 2018, Barnett was piece number one. Bono said the first trip he took was to Barnett’s home to convince him Wisconsin was the right choice.

It’s now March 2024, and this year, Barnett will graduate from Wisconsin with some pretty eye-opening experiences. Most notably, of course, his multiple-time All-American status, his 2022 Midlands championship, and winning over 90 matches. To be sure, Barnett has accomplished quite a lot for the Cardinal and White. But, this chapter isn’t quite finished.

Every wrestler’s career tells a story. The changes in wins and losses year-over-year, the opponent you wrestled twice, three times, ten times sometimes, the improvement, or not, in the finishes in tournaments, maybe qualifying for the NCAAs, or maybe being an All-American.

Eric Barnett’s wrestling narrative has many different storylines as well. From being ranked No. 1 nationally his senior year of high school, to being, at one point, ranked No. 2 this year, his senior year of college. He’s also performed well against powerhouse schools: 4-1 vs Penn State, 4-3 vs Nebraska, 3-2 vs Iowa, 3-2 vs Michigan.

There are some other fun storylines in here as well. He’s wrestled Patrick McKee from Minnesota 11(!) times, holding a 5-6 record against him. And if you’re in the mood for drama, they have split the last six matches, going back and forth multiple times, all the way back to January 2022. As interesting luck has it, Mckee won the last one. Check out where they’d meet in the bracket.

With the release of the 2024 NCAA brackets Wednesday, the storylines deepen with the great sum of talent all bunched in together on Barnett’s side of the bracket.

He’ll meet South Dakota State’s Tanner Jordan in the first round, who he’s never wrestled, but has common opponents whom Barnett has defeated, like Nebraska’s Caleb Smith and Oregon State’s Brandon Kaylor.

If it goes chalk after that, he’ll meet three-time ACC Champ Jakob Camacho from NC State in the second round; these two have met before, when Barnett sent Camacho home at the 2022 NCAA tournament.

However, a potentially more interesting story is how this past December, at the Collegiate Duals in Nashville, Tennessee, Ohio State’s Brendan McCrone pinned Camacho in under 40 seconds.

And, just a month later, in the Ohio State-Wisconsin dual, Barnett had a highlight reel cradle over McCrone for a fall. In under 40 seconds. Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony. H/T Morpheus.

We could go on: we could speak about the quarterfinals and potentially seeing Nebraska’s Smith again, or a rematch with All-American Michael DeAugustino from Northwestern, or Lehigh’s former number 1, true-freshman standout Luke Stanich. Or maybe look on further to a potential semifinal with Iowa’s Drake Ayala. Or maybe go completely crazy and see if destiny deals us Barnett vs McKee 12: The Finale.

Listen, you can’t predict the future. And maybe history will repeat itself. Either way, I think we’ll let Eric Barnett write the rest of his story.