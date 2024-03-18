Wrestling: NCAA announces tournament seeds, brackets

The five Wisconsin Badgers with slots in the NCAA Championships learned their seeds on Wednesday.

NCAA brackets can be found here. Did anyone get a bad seed? Let’s take a look!

Before getting into the good stuff, let’s go over a little on the “how” of the seeding process. FloWrestling has a great, easy explanation, along with a list of how wrestlers’ seeds compared to their ranking.

The NCAA formula considers head-to-head results (25%), quality wins (20%), Coaches Ranking (15%), results against common opponents (10%), RPI (10%), conference tournament placement (10%), and win percentage (10%).

Quick commentary

For those of you good at math, and who also remember the number of auto-bid slots allocated to each conference, you will quickly realize that wrestling in the Big Ten generally places a penalty on the NCAA seeds.

The reason is that going against the toughest opponents during the regular season gives you more losses (i.e. hurts “win percentage”) and hurts your placement in your conference tournament (e.g. Eric Barnett is in the conversation for national champion, but his B1G tourney placement hurt his NCAA seed).

Your opponents also have more losses (for the same reason as you), so your RPI can suffer, too (but RPI can also actually be helped by being in the B1G). So, being a fairly big fish in a small pond is better than being the same-sized fish in a B1G pond, when it comes to NCAA seeding.

After the calculations are complete, a committee rejiggers the seeds a little if the computer’s results don’t make sense.

We should also note here that, as predicted in the post-Big Ten Championships article, no Badgers picked up at-large bids (i.e. only auto-quals made it to the NCAAs).

Wisconsin’s championship wrestlers

Reference: (seed) name (weight class) D1 record, first-round matchup’s (seed) name (school) D1 record

(5) Dean Hamiti (165 pounds) 26-2, (28) Chris Moore (Illinois) 11-14

DJ is ranked 5 and seeded 5 (+/- 0)

Dean Hamiti earns the No. 5 seed at 165 pounds at @ncaawrestling Championships @HamitiDean opens against No. 28 Chris Moore of Illinois (11-14) pic.twitter.com/yxvROunFOZ — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 14, 2024

(10) Eric Barnett (125 pounds) 26-6, (23) Tanner Jordan (SDSU) 24-9

Eric is ranked 6 but seeded 10 (-4)

Eric Barnett earns the No. 10 seed at 125 pounds in the @ncaawrestling Championships @ericbarnett1117 will open against No. 23 Tanner Jordan of SDSU (24-9) pic.twitter.com/bMGczp9IpH — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 14, 2024

(17) Max Maylor (174 pounds) 18-7, (16) Jackson Turley (Rutgers) 15-6

Max is ranked 15 but seeded 17 (-2)

Max Maylor earns the No. 17 seed at 174 pounds at @ncaawrestling Championships @max_maylor10 opens against No. 16 Jackson Turley of Rutgers (15-6) pic.twitter.com/Nuh8NCkmKc — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 14, 2024

(19) Joseph Zargo (149 pounds) 20-9, (14) Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) 24-11

Joey is ranked 19 and seeded 19 (+/- 0)

Joe Zargo earns the No. 19 seed at 149 pounds at the @ncaawrestling Championships@joseph_zargo opens against No. 14 Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State (24-11) pic.twitter.com/86rQUUJGwL — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 14, 2024

(24) Shane Liegel (184 pounds) 19-12, (9) Bennett Berge (SDSU) 19-5

Shane is ranked 21 but seeded 24 (-3)

Shane Liegel earns the No. 24 seed at 184 pounds at @ncaawrestling Championships



Shane Liegel opens against No. 9 Bennett Berge of SDSU (19-5) pic.twitter.com/8dKxb77axl — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 14, 2024

Three of the five Badgers are seeded lower than their ranking. These are not great seeds for the Badgers, but it’s not all bad, either.

We’ll go into matchups and projections in more detail with a preview article closer to tournament time, but if we figure everyone wrestles to seed with no bonus points scored, Wisconsin will have only one All-American and finish below Purdue and Illinois at 24th.

That result would validate all the pre-season worries about this year. All the successes of the regular season (tied for best-ever finish at Midlands, Liegel, and Maylor dramatically exceeding expectations, Barnett and Hamiti reaching career-high rankings and being in the national champ discussion for their weight classes, etc.) would be forgotten and a cloud of doom would form over the coach (i.e. not only a vocal minority who’ve been calling for his head).

On the bright side, the seeds set a pretty low expectation bar that our guys should be able to exceed (hey, I’m not great at spin - I’ll try harder in the preview article).

The NCAA Championships will be held in Missouri March 21-23.