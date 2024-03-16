Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, with tip-off scheduled for 12:00 P.M.

Wisconsin started off their tournament experience with a strong 87-56 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, finishing with their most points ever in a Big Ten Tournament game.

Then, they played in a much closer contest on Friday, but ultimately defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 71-60 to advance to the semifinals

Now, they’ll focus their attention on a Purdue team that finished the regular season 29-3, including 17-3 in conference play, which was easily the best team in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers have scored 83.7 points a game, shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.

In Friday’s game, the Boilermakers are favored by six points on the spread, with the over/under set at 141 points.

For Purdue, guard Braden Smith is questionable with a calf strain, which he suffered in the second half of Friday’s win over the Michigan State Spartans, but is expected to start.

As for the Badgers, Chucky Hepburn, who missed Friday’s win over Northwestern with a knee injury, and Tyler Wahl, who is also battling a knee issue, are questionable, but both are expected to play and start.

Additionally, John Blackwell is battling an ankle injury sustained against the Wildcats, but is a full go for Friday’s contest.

Prediction

The Badgers have lost twice this season to the Boilermakers, dropping a 75-69 game at home before falling short in a 78-70 game on the road during the final contest of the regular season last Sunday.

Wisconsin played well, fighting until the end in that second matchup, but ultimately couldn’t hit three-pointers, shooting just 5/24 from deep in the loss.

However, the Badgers have been hot to start the tournament, shooting 16/25 (64 percent) from three in the win over Maryland before hitting 10/22 (45 percent) of their threes against Northwestern.

Wisconsin is hitting a groove from three at exactly the right time, which I feel will be the difference-maker on Saturday.

In their two losses to Purdue, Wisconsin shot 3/19 (15.8 percent) and 5/24 (20.8 percent) from deep, ultimately falling short by single digits in both games.

To me, if the Badgers can shoot at least 35 percent from deep on Sunday, they’ll ultimately win the game, which is why I’m taking Wisconsin to cover the spread and pull off the victory against Purdue.

Third time’s the charm, no?

Prediction: Wisconsin +6

Drop your thoughts in the comments below for our game thread!