3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 70-61 win over Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Northwestern Wildcats 70-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, marking their second straight victory after they defeated the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 on Thursday.

With the win, the Badgers will advance to the semifinals of the tournament, where they will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers, with tip-off set for 12:00 P.M.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 46.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three, remaining hot from deep, while A.J. Storr scored a career-high 30 points.

Defensively, the Badgers were stout, limiting Northwestern to 37.7 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three, despite Boo Buie pouring in 29 points of his own.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 70-61 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The star scorers

From the jump, it was clear that Boo Buie was going to play a big role in the game for the Northwestern Wildcats.

Without Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers struggled to contain Buie early, giving him too much space on jump shots or struggling to get over screens, allowing the star guard to get into a rhythm.

Buie took advantage, especially from deep, as he scored 16 of the team’s first 21 points, which got Northwestern out to a 21-10 lead early.

But, just as Buie was the spark for the Wildcats, A.J. Storr was the guy for Wisconsin.

Storr was aggressive in the first half, scoring 13 points, with everything coming inside the arc, be it on dribble drives or free throws.

He was instrumental to the Badgers’ 18-2 run that brought them back into the game and gave them the lead near the end of the first half.

The battle between the two continued into the second half, as Buie remained on fire from deep, finding his shots, both in transition or off screens. Buie ultimately ended with 29 points on 9/15 shooting, including 7/11 from deep.

On the other hand, Storr continued to remain aggressive, while finding his shot, as he hit all three of his three-pointers in the second half, while leading the charge as Wisconsin’s primary scorer.

Storr ultimately finished with a career-high 30 points on an extremely efficient 10/16 from the field in his best game of the season.

Both players had a significant impact on the game, giving their respective teams a chance with elite offensive performances, which leads us to our second takeaway: the secondary scorers.

Secondary scorers

Both teams had an elite scorer that they relied on throughout the game to produce.

However, with both Boo Buie and A.J. Storr scoring at a high level, this game came down to the secondary scorers, which is where Wisconsin held an advantage.

Entering the game, both teams were without key pieces, as Northwestern’s Ty Berry (out since February 7th) and Matt Nicholson were out, while Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn was held out with a lower leg injury after playing on Thursday against Maryland.

That put an even bigger onus on the secondary players to perform, and Wisconsin ultimately was able to get more from those guys in the victory.

Steven Crowl had himself a day, scoring 19 points on 8/12 shooting, including 3/5 from deep, continuing his strong play in the Big Ten Tournament after putting up 17 points on 7/8 shooting on Thursday.

That was the biggest difference, as Northwestern’s top players struggled to shoot efficiently against the Badgers, with Brooks Barnhizer connecting on just 3/15 of his shots, while Nick Martinelli shot 3/10 from the field.

The Badgers needed one other player to step up and play at a high level, and Crowl answered the bell yet again, which was enough to push Wisconsin into the semifinals.

Three-point shooting

The Badgers were red-hot from three against the Maryland Terrapins, shooting 16/25 (64 percent) from deep in their 87-56 win on Thursday.

While Wisconsin was expected to simmer down from those numbers, their three-point shooting was still key on Friday in the win over Northwestern.

The Badgers shot 10/22 (45.5 percent) from three, with A.J. Storr, Max Klesmit, and Steven Crowl each connecting on three a piece.

On the other hand, Wisconsin was able to withstand Boo Buie shooting 7/11 from deep by holding the rest of the team to 1/12 from three, which was a big difference in the win.

The three-point spark is especially important because the Badgers will now face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, whom they recently lost to 78-70. In that game, Wisconsin shot just 5/24 from deep, despite getting a number of good looks.

If they can continue to keep their three-point shooting at a high level with good shot selection, their ceiling increases exponentially.