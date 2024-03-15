Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, with tip-off scheduled for 1:30 P.M.

Wisconsin started off their tournament experience with a strong 87-56 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, finishing with their most points ever in a Big Ten Tournament game.

Now, they’ll focus their attention on a Northwestern team that finished the regular season 21-10, which secured them a top-four seed in the conference and the coveted double-bye.

The Wildcats have scored 74.1 points a game, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.

In Friday’s game, the Badgers are favored by four points on the spread, with the over/under set at 135 points.

For Northwestern, guard Ty Berry and forward Matthew Nicholson are out. Berry hasn’t played in over a month, while Nicholson recently injured his leg, deeming him out for the foreseeable future.

As for the Badgers, Isaac Lindsey and Isaac Gard are out. However, in a stunning turn of events, guard John Blackwell will replace Chucky Hepburn in the starting lineup, with the latter dealing with a lower-body injury.

A UW official said that Hepburn is still available and “ready to go”, but Blackwell will make the start.

Prediction

The last time these two teams played, Wisconsin was able to pull away a 71-63 victory at the Kohl Center back on January 13th, thanks to a 24-point performance from Max Klesmit.

In that game, the Badgers were able to effectively limit the Wildcats from three, as Northwestern shot just 42.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three.

The Wildcats will always pose a challenge as long as Boo Buie is playing, but the Badgers have the personnel to match up defensively with Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, John Blackwell, and Kamari McGee all being capable defenders.

After a strong offensive performance against Maryland, it seems the Badgers have gotten their shooting groove back, while Nicholson’s absence provides Wisconsin with an advantage down low.

If the Badgers establish themselves both inside and outside the arc, they should pull out the victory, which is why I have them covering the spread on Friday against Northwestern.

Prediction: Wisconsin -4

Drop your thoughts in the comments below for our game thread!