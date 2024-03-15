Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl relish experience of returning home for Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers secured the victory in their first Big Ten Tournament game, defeating the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 to advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday.

The victory was a meaningful one for the Badgers, but especially important to a few players on the team, who are returning to their home state of Minnesota.

Among the group is Tyler Wahl, who will be playing his final Big Ten games at the Target Center, which is just 30 minutes away from his hometown of Lakeville, Minnesota.

Wahl, who was recognized at the Badgers’ senior day last week, revealed that a lot of his close ones were able to make the trip over to the Target Center to watch this week’s game.

“It’s great,” Wahl said about returning home. “I get a lot of my family and friends that get to come to the game. I’ve played plenty of state tournament games in the Target Center, so it’s kind of just like a storybook ending.”

“Playing in front of my family and friends, people that don’t get to necessarily travel a whole lot, they get to see hopefully three, four games if we keep winning,” Wahl said. “But I just think that the way we’re playing, a lot of guys just got a lot of proof from the season that we’ve had. So coming out here today, it was a good statement to make, and we came out and played well.”

Not only is Wahl from Minnesota, but center Steven Crowl also hails from the state, and he shared his experience of playing at the Target Center following the game.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” Crowl said. “Not only for me, but the other Minnesota guys — Tyler, Jack, Nolan — just being able to play in front of our friends and family and get a win. It was a lot of fun. I enjoy playing here. We tend to have a lot of success in Minnesota, and like I said, it was a lot of fun.”

The Badgers will look to extend their stay in Minnesota ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, which starts with their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, with tip-off approximately set for 1:30 P.M.

Should they win, Wisconsin would then face the winner of the Purdue-Michigan State game in the semifinals on Saturday with the chance to reach the Big Ten championship game on Sunday.