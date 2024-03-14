Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, with tip-off scheduled for 1:30 P.M.

Wisconsin ended their season with a road loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, but were picking up some momentum during the final week of the season after a rough February.

They’ll face a Maryland team that finished the regular season 15-16, but were able to advance in the Big Ten Tournament after a 65-51 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.

The Terrapins have scored 69.4 points a game, shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by three points on the spread, with the over/under set at 131.5 points.

For Maryland, guard Jahari Long is out after suffering an injury on Wednesday in the final minute of the Terrapins’ win. In addition, Chance Stephens, who hasn’t played this year, is out.

As for the Badgers, Isaac Lindsey and Isaac Gard are out, while Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit are good to go after dealing with issues last week.

Prediction

The last time these two teams played, Wisconsin was able to pull away a 74-70 victory at the Kohl Center back on February 20th, thanks to an 18-point performance from Tyler Wahl.

In that game, the Badgers were able to effectively limit star guard Jahmir Young, who scored 18 points, but on 6/17 shooting, thanks to strong defense from Chucky Hepburn.

While Maryland can pose a tough challenge defensively, given their strong defensive efforts and Wisconsin’s inconsistent three-point shooting, I think this game boils down to how the Terrapins utilize Young.

During the last matchup, Young was seen primarily in an off-ball role, which made it hard for Maryland to find him scoring opportunities, as Wisconsin denied him the ball.

If the Terrapins involve Young more in an on-ball role and use him in the pick-and-roll, that could be dangerous, as Wisconsin has struggled defensively in that area, with guards not getting over screens enough, while the center drops deep in the paint.

But, if the usage is similar to the last time the two teams played, Wisconsin should win.

I see Wisconsin shooting the ball better from three, despite their inconsistencies, and ultimately doing enough to win on Thursday, advancing them to the third day of the Big Ten Tournament.

Prediction: Wisconsin -3

Drop your thoughts in the comments below for our game thread!