AMA: Ask your Badgers-related questions

We are back with the Wisconsin Badgers “Ask Me Anything” sessions with a busy weekend ahead for UW sports across the board.

The Badgers football team is nearing the beginning of their spring ball program, which starts next Friday. Ahead of that, Wisconsin is hosting their Pro Day this Friday at 10:00 A.M.

Meanwhile, the Badgers basketball team is preparing for the Big Ten Tournament, as they’ll play the winner of the Maryland Terrapins and Rutgers Scarlet Knights game on Thursday.

The Badgers men’s hockey team is awaiting their NCAA Tournament seeding and placement after losing in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last weekend.

The Badgers women’s hockey team is hosting the first round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend, playing the winner of the St. Lawrence vs. Penn State game on Saturday at 2 P.M.

