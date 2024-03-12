Who will be the Badgers X-Factor in the Big Ten Tournament?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Wisconsin Badgers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Wisconsin Badgers are set for the Big Ten Tournament, where they currently stand as the No. 5 seed after losing the season finale to the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

As the No. 5 seed, they’ll face the winner of the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins vs. the No. 13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, with the game starting at approximately 1:30 P.M.

It’s been a rough last month for the Badgers, who have gone 3-8 since the start of February, causing them to fall from the No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 to an unranked team with the NCAA Tournament set to start soon.

Can the Badgers get back on track in the Big Ten Tournament?

In this week’s Reacts poll, we’re asking who the “X-Factor” will be for the Badgers in the tournament.

Is it A.J. Storr, who was recently named to the All-Big Ten second team? Tyler Wahl, who has been one of, if not the team’s most impactful player down the stretch? Steven Crowl, who the team has relied on for offense in the post? Chucky Hepburn, who has been the heartbeat of the team on both ends this year?

Or, will it be a less expected source, such as All-Big Ten freshman John Blackwell, who was recently named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season?

Let us know your thoughts in the poll above and share your reasoning in the comments below!

