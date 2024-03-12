Wrestling: Hamiti takes second at Big Ten Championship, Wisconsin nabs podium finish for five

The Wisconsin Badgers finished the Big Ten Championships pretty much according to expectations, highlighted by Dean Hamiti’s spectacular finals match and NCAA auto-bids for Eric Barnett, Joseph Zargo, Max Maylor, and Shane Liegel.

The Badgers have finished as high as 2nd in the Big Ten tournament (1914, repeated multiple times) and as low as last (1945, repeated multiple times). This year, the boys put up an eighth-place finish with 46.5 points, behind Minnesota (71.0) and ahead of Purdue (41.5).

For context, Penn State finished well ahead of everyone at 170.5. On the other end, Northwestern’s down year continued as they scored only 14.5 team points to finish 14th.

Results

For reference: place (seed) name (weight), W/L/B (B for bye), team points scored

2nd (1) Dean Hamiti (165), B-W-W-L, 18.5

Worth his weight in cheese, Hamiti’s 12-0 B1G record afforded him top seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. It’s almost a shame there’s so little to write, but he breezed past his quarter and semifinal opponents with a tech fall and a pin in a bracket that went pretty much chalk.

In the final vs the undefeated (they didn’t meet during the regular season) 2-seed from PSU, who also got to the finals in dominating pin-then-tech-fall fashion, we saw the bout of the weekend, which could very well be a preview of the national championship match. Talk about putting on a show! Hamiti struck first with a takedown, and then repeated again and again, staking out a 9-2 lead. But the PSU guy is undefeated for a reason, as he came roaring back to within 11-7. In the last minute, Hamiti was fighting off a reversal but stuck with it just a smidge too long and got taken to his back, giving up nearfall and a 13-11 loss. That was the fireworks display everyone was looking for - two amazing kids doing ridiculous things to each other. No one would be surprised to see these two in the national finals again in a couple of weeks.

7th (3) Eric Barnett (125), W-L-W-L-W, 10.5

In a wild, upset-filled bracket that saw the 4-, 6-, 7-, and 9-seeds in the semifinals, 3-seed Eric Barnett waded through the carnage to place 7th. In his first match, he made it look easy, getting a pin to add to Wisconsin’s team's points. In the quarterfinals, however, he fell 8-7 in a controversial OT bout to the 6-seed and eventual champion from PSU. He dispatched the first foe on the back side of the bracket via tech fall, pouring more “activity points” into the team’s coffers. That set up the match everyone was expecting in the semifinals against another upset victim, the 2-seed from Iowa. That, unfortunately, went the wrong way and relegated the Badger to the seventh-place match where he faced the 5-seed from Nebraska (who also expected to be wrestling someone easier, for a higher place). A 17-2 tech fall win gave Barnett a fulsome 5.0 activity points to boost the Badgers’ team score.

125: Eric Barnett wins 17-2 tech fall over Smith pic.twitter.com/PqwGn8JChR — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 10, 2024

These results probably hurt Barnett’s NCAA seed a little, but that’s about it. The two-time All-American is still very much in the thick of the national championship conversation, where Barnett and the rest of this top tier in the weight class can beat each other on any given day.

7th (7) Max Maylor (174), W-L-W-L-W, 7.5

As a graduate transfer back to his home state of Wisconsin, Maylor put up the best performance of his wrestling career. His major decision wins - 18-5 in round one and 8-0 in round three - added 2.0 activity points to Wisconsin’s total and gave fans some great entertainment. A valiant effort loss to the 2-seed from Michigan was pretty much the best (besides an upset) outcome possible. Getting pinned by the 6-seed from Rutgers, despite being ahead in the match and looking like he’d overperform his seed, was the only needle-scratch moment of his tournament. Outscoring his opponents a combined 35-12 was a hugely positive indicator that he’s peaking just in time for NCAAs.

8th (7) Joseph Zargo (149), W-L-W-L-L, 5.5

Joey and his new haircut went almost exactly according to seed. He beat 10, lost to 2, beat 9, lost to 3 (what are you doing here on the back side, mucking up Joey’s chance to beat his seed?!?), and then faced the 8-seed from Indiana in the 7th place match. Despite being famous for his nonstop motor, it looked to me like Joey ran out of gas (what?!? heresy!) at the end of his 5-4 loss to end up 8th. Adding an activity point in his major decision win in the first round and beating the Minnesota guy in the weight class were the highlights of his tournament. He’ll now look to make some noise on the national stage in a couple of weeks.

8th (7) Shane Liegel (184), L-B-W-L-L, 4.0

Liegel is a former DIII national champ who came home to Wisconsin for his last year of eligibility. Earning the nickname Cinderella Shane for his unexpected successes against some of the best D1 wrestlers in the nation, this was Liegel’s first B1G tournament appearance. The Midlands (major midseason tournament) champion started by giving up a slight upset to the 10-seed in a patented, uber-close 2-0 match. The back side of the bracket gave him a bye and then a matchup with the 9-seed, who he dispatched in another nailbiter with a takedown in sudden victory (i.e. sudden death overtime - first score wins). In the consolation quarterfinals, Liegel was beating the 4-seed from Ohio State, but gave up a reversal and pin to drop to the 7th place match. In the rematch of a regular season close loss to the 6-seed from Michigan State, Liegel came up one takedown short. If there’s a record for one-score matches, I’m sure Shane broke it this year. Though he’s no stranger to national championship tournaments, this will be Liegel’s first time at the D1 NCAAs.

DNPs

(13) Luke Mechler (157), L-L-W-L, 0.0: Speaking of close losses, Mechler has been right there in so many of his matches this season. A 5-3 loss against the 4-seed from Iowa in the first round had onlookers salivating at the potential upset. Dropping a 5-4 match to the 12-seed from Maryland was frustrating to see - a winnable match going the wrong way. Usually starting a tournament 0-2 means you’re out, but because the B1G has nine NCAA auto-bid allocations at this weight class, the wrestlers who didn’t make the 7th place match were re-seeded into a new bracket where the winner takes 9th and gets the auto-bid. Going 3-0 in the 9th place bracket was going to be a tall order, but Mechler started it off with a bang, scoring a 15-0 tech fall victory to stay alive into Sunday’s action (too bad the results from the 9th place brackets don’t count toward team scores...). Down 4-2 (sound familiar?) against the 10-seed from OSU with about a minute left, Mechler had to pull something out of his bag of riskier moves. It didn’t work, and his quest for 9th and an incredible steal of the last NCAA slot fell short.

(12) Gannon Rosenfeld (285), L-W-L, 0.5: Because the B1G “only” had 7 NCAA auto-qual slots for this weight class, there was no 9th place bracket. Rosy’s nice backside win needed to be followed up by one more (and then at least one more in the 7th place match) to get an NCAA slot. He did chip in a half-point for the team by advancing one round on the backside.

(14) Felix Lettini (141), L-L-L, 0.0: There were 11 NCAA slots allocated to the B1G, the most of any weight class in any conference this year. However, the Badger freshman couldn’t get anything going, even in the 9th/11th place bracket, against the onslaught of B1G talent.

(9) Nicolar Rivera (133), L-B-L, 0.0: One of the guys I thought could outplace his seed, Nico started scoring too late in his close-loss matches. Winning that second one, an OT loss, would have put him in prime position for 5th/6th. The B1G “only” had 7 auto-qual slots here, too, so there was no ninth-place bracket to fall back on, either. Lots of promise for this youngster.

(14) Joshua Otto (197), L-L, 0.0: When you’re the 14-seed, you know you’ve got a tough row to hoe. Otto has been game all season, and he let it fly at the B1Gs, too, but it’s almost impossible to go up a weight or two and expect to find much success at the D1 level, especially in the B1G. Glad to have had him in the room all these years, and appreciate his willingness to do whatever the team needed (e.g. fill the hole in the lineup at 197).

Team

Let’s look at the metrics laid out in my preview of the Big Ten Championships. We’ll start with the best case, then the worst case, and end with the most likely.

Best case: 6th place, ahead of Minnesota, Barnett and Hamiti are champions, 7-seed-ers (Zargo, Maylor, Liegel) outplace their seeds (3rd to 6th), Rivera takes 5th, Lettini and Mechler qualify for NCAAs.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no (just a hair away from a probable 5th/6th), no, and no (needed two more wins). So, definitely not the best case.

Worst case: 10th, upsets, and injuries.

No, yes, and no (Maylor looked good and healthy). So, not the worst, either.

Most likely: 8th, behind Rutgers, ahead of Maryland, and five NCAA quals.

Yes, yes (they finished 6th, ahead of Minnesota), yes (they got outperformed by Purdue), and yes. Lots of activity points for big wins offset upset losses to stay ahead of Purdue, not really within striking distance of Minnesota (even if a Rivera 5th place finish would have materialized).

Hamiti and Barnett should be in All-American territory with their NCAA seeds and will be knocking on the door for a national championship. The two first-time D1 NCAA qualifiers (Maylor, Liegel) are both Wisconsin natives; neither was expected to make much noise this year (recall back to when their transfers were announced). Joey can give anyone a run for their money when his engine is in fuel-injection mode.

Short version: Hamiti is awesome. 125 is a crazy weight class. Lots of close-call losses. Head coach Chris Bono and crew’s up-coaching led to several best-ever individual results. Overall, the Big Ten tournament turned out almost as expected.

All eyes are now on the all-important 2024 NCAA Championships, which will be held March 21-23 in Missouri.