Former Badgers OL Tyler Biadasz signs 3-year, $30 million deal with Commanders

NFL Free Agency has officially started as Monday marked the first day of the legal tampering period, with deals flying left and right across all positions.

One of those deals was a three-year, $30 million contract for former Wisconsin Badgers standout Tyler Biadasz, who signed with the Washington Commanders to likely be their next center.

Biadasz, who spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, saw constant development as a young player, which allowed him to cash in on his second contract, which will be with a division rival.

In joining the Commanders, Biadasz is joining new head coach Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys previously, in a reunion.

In 2023, Biadasz allowed pressure on just 4.8% of pass blocks last season, which was the fourth-lowest among centers that had a minimum of 300 pass blocks, according to Next Gen Stats.

Tyler Biadasz allowed pressure on 4.8% of pass blocks last season, 4th-lowest among centers (min. 300 pass blocks).



Commanders centers allowed a 7.5% pressure rate in 2023, 6th-highest in the NFL.#HTTC https://t.co/vY8QfCNQqR pic.twitter.com/YIMsXiMrth — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024

Biadasz was initially a fourth-round pick in 2020 by the Dallas Cowboys after spending four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he started at center in each of his 41 career games at the program.