Wrestling: Breaking down Day 1 of the Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers finished Day 1 of the Big Ten Championships securing five NCAA auto-bids in Barnett, Zargo, Hamiti, Maylor, and Liegel. Mechler is still alive for a bid. Hamiti is in the finals.

Results

Name (weight): W/L/B (B for bye), highest to lowest place possible based on tomorrow’s results (seed), team points scored

Hamiti (165 pounds): B-W-W, 1-2 (1), 18.5 - looked fantastic (tech, pin), makes wrestling look so easy and fun; tomorrow’s 1 vs 2 finals match will be the highlight of the tournament

165: Dean Hamiti advances to the @B1GWrestling Championships final with a pin! @HamitiDean earns the fall in 1:04 over Taylor (Nebraska) pic.twitter.com/rP9z8ny7mp — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 10, 2024

Barnett (125 pounds): W-L-W-L, 7-8 (3), 8.0 - upsets all over the place; back side matchup (4th match) was supposed to be semifinal but both were upset

Zargo (149 pounds): W-L-W-L, 7-8 (7), 5.5 - looked good in wins, stupid Iowa Hawkeyes guy (4th match) got upset, or Joey probably would have been going for 5-6 tomorrow

That man’s got a motor ⚡️@joseph_zargo opened his @b1gwrestling Championships with a 15-6 major decision over Michael Cetta of Rutgers pic.twitter.com/KhOH48rtbb — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 9, 2024

Maylor (174 pounds): W-L-W-L, 7-8 (7), 6.5 - got caught and pinned in 4th match; rematch tomorrow against the Purdue Boilermaker he beat 18-5 in the 1st round; the Purdue guy went loss (to Max), bye, win via injury forfeit (immediately after the match started), and loss (11-3 to Ohio State) to make it to the same place as Max - going for 7th - talk about easy way and hard way; this is Max’s first NCAA qual in his career

Max Maylor is heading to the @ncaawrestling Championships! @max_maylor10 earns his first career qualification to the national tournament with a 8-0 major decision over Indiana’s Donnell Washington pic.twitter.com/ploroGlNc0 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 9, 2024

Liegel (184 pounds): L-B-W-L, 7-8 (7), 4.0 - beat everyone whose last name is not Rogotzke (one brother wrestles for the Indiana Hoosiers and one for the Ohio State Buckeyes); mainly vintage Shane with 2-0 loss, OT win (grittiest Cinderella ever; check out that OT takedown, his burning desire to advance wouldn’t let him lose), and leading 4-3 (before getting reversal-ed and pinned)

LIEGEL WINS AND ADVANCES!!



8-5 SV-1 pic.twitter.com/mVFIPjIWbM — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 9, 2024

Mechler (157 pounds): L-L-W, 9-out (13). 0.0 - first two losses were both very close (just like all season), win by tech; needs to win both tomorrow to finish 9th and steal an NCAA bid

Rosenfeld (285 pounds): L-W-L, out (12), 0.5 - great to get a win in his first appearance at the Big Tens

Lettini (141 pounds): L-L-L, out (14), 0.0 - tough first Big Tens for the youngster; work on offense in the offseason, 2 points across three matches makes winning pretty tough; B1G is STACKED in this weight class

Rivera (133 pounds): L-B-L, out (9), 0.0 - close loss, then OT loss (lots of challenge bricks thrown, by both sides); needed an auto-qual (7th place) to get to NCAAs but couldn’t work his magic in his first Big Ten tournament

Otto (197 pounds): L-L, out (14), 0.0 - ultimate team man wrestled up to fill the hole in the lineup at 197, took the beatings like a man, and always gave it his all

As a team, Wisconsin finished the day 8th with 43.0 points, behind the Minnesota Gophers (66.0) and ahead of Purdue (36.0). The Penn State Nittany Lions are, as expected, way out in front at 136.0 points.

Tomorrow’s sessions will complete the consolation brackets (resolve NCAA qualifier places, seventh through eleventh, depending on the weight class) in the morning, and action finishes with the first-, third-, and fifth-place matches in the afternoon.