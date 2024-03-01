AMA: Ask your Badgers-related questions

We are back with the Wisconsin Badgers “Ask Me Anything” sessions with a busy weekend ahead for UW sports across the board.

The Badgers football team is in the midst of a busy recruiting cycle with the Class of 2025, as they’re looking to schedule spring visits and maintain their initial success.

Meanwhile, the Badgers basketball team has a tough challenge ahead, facing the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday after struggling with a 2-6 record in their last eight games.

The Badgers men’s hockey team is set to try and knock off the Michigan State Spartans with the regular season title on the line at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers women’s hockey team is set to host the St. Thomas Tommies in the WCHA quarterfinals, looking to become repeat champions this season.

Every week, I’m looking to do an AMA session, where everyone can ask whatever questions they have about the Badgers in the comments, and I’ll answer each and every one over the next 24 hours.

Drop your Badgers-related questions in the comments down below!