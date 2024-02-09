Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Game Thread

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Kohl Center in a series at the Kohl Center this weekend, with the initial face-off set for Friday at 7:00 P.M.

Earlier this season, Wisconsin traveled to South Bend and swept the Fighting Irish, winning 2-1 and 7-4 in the two games.

Now, the two sides will conclude their season series at the Kohl Center, looking to finish the season on a strong run.

Fresh off a tie and loss against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in last weekend’s series, the Badgers are looking to bounce back, as they’ve won just one of their past five matchups.

Notre Dame, standing at 14-12-2, is coming off a series split with Michigan State at home, and was ranked just outside the Top 20 in the latest USCHO Polls.

The Badgers, on the other hand, stand at 20-6-2, remaining at No. 4 in the latest polls behind Boston College, North Dakota, and Boston University.

