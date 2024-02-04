Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Game Thread

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in a battle between Top 10 teams on Sunday, looking to bounce back after an 80-72 overtime loss on the road to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Following the loss, the Badgers stand at a 16-5 record, which they’ll look to improve on Sunday when they host Purdue, with tip-off set for 12:00 P.M. CT.

Purdue, standing at 20-2, is coming off a 105-96 overtime win over the Northwestern Wildcats, extending their current winning streak to six.

In Sunday’s game, the betting odds are in favor of Purdue, who is projected to win by 2.5 points, while the over/under is set at 146.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee once again, who suffered a lower-body injury against Indiana and will be out for at least two weeks.

The Badgers are primed for a bounce back, but Purdue can make things difficult with their interior presence and three-point shooting.

I envision the Boilermakers getting enough deep looks to complement their interior attack, leading to them getting the win by at least three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Purdue -2.5