Wrestling: Wisconsin whips woeful Wildcats

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-4, 1-3 B1G) eviscerated the Northwestern Wildcats (0-5, 0-4 B1G) 30-12 in a dual meet Friday night.

Maybe I missed something and that feral cat bill actually passed back in 2005, because this was a bloodbath right from the start.

125 No. 2 Eric Barnett played to his lumberjack look, felling his forlorn feline foe 15-2. Watch how he almost yells “timber!” as he scores his first takedown. (UW - 4, NW - 0)

Eric Barnett gets @BadgerWrestling started with a major decision!



No. 2 at 125 defeats Massey Odiotti of Northwestern via a 15-2 decision. pic.twitter.com/aYb4fzQbmg — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 3, 2024

133 (No. 50) Nico Rivera was not far behind, winning against his woebegone Wildcat 13-4. (8-0)

141 (No. 43) Zan “the Boogeyman” Fugitt took the mat instead of Felix Lettini. I’m sure we’ll hear about the reason in the coming week. He turned his opponent Cat-atonic via an impressive 16-3 win in his first B1G dual meet appearance. (12-0)

149 No. 22 Joey Zargo looked like he was still recovering from the flu-like illness (wild speculation: gave it to Lettini in practice?) that’s been bothering him in a rather tame 4-1 win over his Wildcat. (15-0)

157 (No. 68) Cody Goebel wore the W on his chest in place of Luke Mechler in another switcheroo by head coach Chris Bono. Cody scored 5 points, but his No. 18 ranked opponent welcomed him to the B1G boys club by scoring 20 (tech fall) for the Mildcat’s first win of the night. (15-5)

165 No. 5 Dean Hamiti was in top form tonight against the No. 21 wrestler in the nation. One of DJ’s many, many strengths is his flexibility. Not all wrestlers have that, though, and in the middle of his dominating match, the pitiable purple participant ended it with a medical forfeit, which counts the same as a pin for team points. Hope it’s nothing serious. (21-5)

174 No. 12 Max Maylor stepped up next. The long, strong Badger bludgeoned the battling antagonist from Evanston, pinning him in the 1st period. (27-5)

184 No. 16 Shane Liegel, as predicted, fought tooth and nail with No. 33. But, fact: Badgers eat Bob’cats, and our guy gritted it out 4-2. (30-5)

197 (No. 92) Josh Otto gave it the gusto, but no dice in a 9-2 loss. (30-8)

285 (No. 155) Gannon Rosenfeld went to his back and never really recovered in an 11-1 loss (30-12)

Going 2-0 in ranked-vs-ranked matches and pounding the piteous pussycats in the other weights, too, Wisconsin picks up the first B1G dual meet win of the season. Goebel had his first dual meet, Fugitt got his first B1G win, and the stars got bonus points in five of the ten matches.

Despite a season-record crowd in the Kohl Center for hockey (boo, goofs), over fifteen hundred Badgers faithful filled the Field House Friday night. The nice crowd (or maybe raucous is a better word) figuratively executed a headlock and gave Northwestern a noogie all night long.

Wisconsin wrestlers travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday at noon (anything else happening on Sunday, with Purdoodoo? Let’s make it a clean sweep of the alcoholic beverage provisioners).