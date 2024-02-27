Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, looking to create a winning streak after beating the Maryland Terrapins 74-70 last week.

Coming off a full week of rest, the Badgers stand at an 18-9 record, which they’ll look to improve on Tuesday when they travel to face the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall, with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M.

Indiana, standing at 14-13, has lost four games in a row and eight of their last 10, most recently dropping a road contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers have scored 72.9 points a game, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by four points on the spread, with the over/under set at 142 points.

Indiana will be without Jakai Newton, while Xavier Johnson, C.J. Gunn, and Trey Galloway are all questionable.

On the other hand, Wisconsin will be without Kamari McGee and Isaac Gard.

The Badgers beat the Hoosiers 91-79 when the two teams matched up at the Kohl Center earlier in the season, although Indiana was without top center Kel’el Ware during that game.

This time around, Wisconsin is on the road, where they’ve been 3-7 this season, while Indiana will play at the electric Assembly Hall, where they’ve gone 11-5 at home.

Still, it feels that the four-point spread is too small in favor of Wisconsin, given how Indiana has been on a downtrend recently, so I’m taking the Badgers to cover here on the road.

Prediction: Wisconsin -4