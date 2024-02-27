Badgers Track & Field team impresses to win conference indoor title

With both the Wisconsin Badgers basketball and hockey teams in full swing, as their Big Ten seasons head toward a conclusion, it’s easy for the Wisconsin Track & Field teams to fall in between the cracks.

But, a fast and powerful Badger men’s squad went to Ohio this past weekend and ran away with the conference indoor title, its second in a row.

So, they deserve a bit of hype for this incredibly impressive performance.

The Badgers scored 122 points to take the crown, edging out Nebraska (118). Penn State and Ohio State finished a distant 3rd and 4th, which works for me.

Leading the way for Mick Byrne’s Wisconsin squad were the distance guys.

Jackson Sharp took home a double for the Badgers, winning the 3000 meters in a record time of 7:46.42 (Wisconsin’s Bob Liking was second) and also the 5000 meter in 3:56.28, his third and fourth Big Ten titles.

Sharpe, a third-place finisher in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor meet, just keeps getting better. Other UW champions were Adam Spencer in the mile (4:05.90), Giovanni Wearing in the 60-meter hurdles (7.69), and the Distance Medley Relay team of Ben Nibbelink, Harris, Abdullahi Hassan, and Adam Spencer (9:43.95).

Valuable contributors to the win included runner-up results in both the 400 and 800 meters, courtesy of Jalen Williams and Hassan. Cade Amborn also did his thing in the Heptathlon, finishing a very impressive third place, helped by a win in the high jump.

Said Byrne, “This was a total team effort. We did it across the board. We knew we had to get big points, and I’m so proud of these guys. We’re now Big Ten Champions for the second year in a row.”

With the outdoor track season still to come, it’s easy to be excited about this squad going forward, and hopefully, more fans than ever will head over to the McClimon track as the weather (and the track & field action) begin to warm up in March.