Previewing Wisconsin’s remaining games in the regular season

The Wisconsin Badgers have just four games left during the regular season, starting with a road contest on Tuesday against the Indiana Hoosiers, marking an integral stretch ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

Following the Indiana game, Wisconsin will host the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before traveling to Purdue to end their season on the road.

In our latest podcast episode, we broke down how the Badgers match up with each of their final four opponents, pointing out the key positives and issues over the past few weeks.

The Badgers have struggled at times on both ends recently.

Offensively, Wisconsin has struggled to hit their three-pointers, and they’ve failed to hold leads, especially in the second half. As I pointed out after the Maryland game, it feels like the time is playing not to lose rather than win.

What do I mean by that? Well, players are hesitant to take quality shots at times, leading to possessions that go deep into the shot clock, which, in return, provide the Badgers with stretches of scoreless minutes.

Defensively, while Wisconsin has a number of quality players, they’ve struggled to play as a team sometimes, which has led to discrepancies both inside and outside of the arc. When they are their complete selves, it leads to a strong defensive showcase, but they haven’t been consistent enough on that end, which head coach Greg Gard acknowledged.

These are issues the Badgers will look to fix over the next two weeks as they look to lock in a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and head into March Madness on a positive trajectory.

We’ll see where their progress is on Tuesday when they face the Indiana Hoosiers on the road, looking to complete the season sweep.