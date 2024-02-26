Wrestling: Badger best bring home the bacon, team falters against Northern Iowa

The No. 26 Wisconsin Badgers (9-7 overall, 3-5 B1G) traveled to Iowa, losing a non-conference dual meet to the No. 16 Northern Iowa Panthers (8-6 overall, 6-2 Big 12) 27-11 in the last action of the regular season.

There’s not a lot to say about this one - everything went to scratch except No. 12 Max Maylor’s match against a ranked opponent, which saw him suffer an injury - so we’ll get right into the individual matches.

125 pounds

No. 6 Eric Barnett got another ranked win, starting the dual meet off on the right foot.

It was a fairly conservative one as the most lumberjack-looking Badger got a takedown and rode the guy out the rest of the period.

He started on the bottom in the 2nd, got a reversal and, after much ado, the other guy got an escape, leaving the final score, with riding time, 6-1.

UW - 3, UNI - 0

133 pounds

Nicolar Rivera going against a ranked-but-possibly-beatable guy found himself down 7-0, just below the cutoff for a major decision.

He flipped a switch and outscored the ranked Panther 4-2 the rest of the way, which was enough to keep it in decision territory at 9-4.

My advice: start with the switch flipped on...

UW - 3, UNI - 3

141 pounds

Felix Lettini was going up against a top-10 guy, and it showed.

He scored six points, but those were primarily “catch and release” type points that the other guy gave up to keep on scoring.

It ended in a 21-6 tech fall loss in P1. So, umm, good learning experience for the redshirt freshman?

UW - 3, UNI - 8

149 pounds

No. 16 Joe Zargo dropped his John Oates look (decided he couldn’t go for that) before going one-on-one against his overmatched opponent in Iowa.

It was not the maneater performance I was expecting, but Joey and his new hairdo came out with a chef’s-kiss on my list in a 3-1 victory over the Panther.

UW - 6, UNI - 8

157 pounds

In another “almost” effort Luke Mechler held his guy scoreless in the 1st, gave up an escape but then got a takedown to lead 3-1.

He then gave up a last-second takedown to drop the match 5-3 against 13th-ranked Ryder Downey (just had to include that guy’s name here...).

UW - 6, UNI - 11

165 pounds

No. 5 Dean Hamiti took on a different guy than I previewed (they’ve been swapping all year) in No. 70 Jack Thomsen (13-5).

The result was the same, however, as DJ put on a clinic against a fellow junior in an absolutely dominating, 18-2 tech fall.

This is what wrestling should be.

UW - 11, UNI - 11

174 pounds

When the match between No. 12 Max Maylor and his purple-clad, ranked foe was tied 3-3, there was an injury stoppage to check on Max.

It appears this was a real one (not soccer style), as Max would take a 4-3 lead on an escape, but suffer a 16-6 loss in the end against a guy he should/would normally beat.

I suspected this would be closer than their rankings would indicate, but I didn’t anticipate the injury.

Hopefully, he’s good to go by the Big Ten Tournament, because he’s still slightly under the number of matches he needs for an RPI (one of the factors in at-large bids).

UW - 11, UNI - 15

184 pounds

Taking on the No. 1 wrestler in the land at the weight class, No. 17 Shane Liegel showed tremendous fight, grit, and heart, fending off several attacks that would have resulted in giving up points for most wrestlers in the same situation.

That was, unfortunately, not enough as the clock struck 12 for Wisconsin’s Cinderella story in an 11-3 loss.

UW - 11, UNI - 19

197 pounds

The ultimate team man, Josh Otto, gave a good effort but got ridden hard after giving up a takedown to his ranked opponent in the first.

He kept it to 6-2 at the end of the second, but gave up five more for a 12-2 major decision loss.

UW - 11, UNI - 23

285 pounds

With the fate of the dual meet not resting on his shoulders, heavyweight Gannon Rosenfeld took on another ranked wrestler.

He couldn’t get anything to work offensively. On defense, he gave up just enough to give the other guy a major decision in an 8-0 loss.

UW - 11, UNI - 27

Commentary

Barnett got another ranked win. Liegel’s loss was not a bad one. Maylor’s injury is concerning. Hamiti put on another show (now the No. 3 most dominant wrestler in college with 20 bonus-point wins). Zargo should probably have won bigger, but a W is a W. No ref or lineup shenanigans. Mechler did way better than expected. That’s about it for commentary on this one.

No real end-of-season commentary yet, because nothing “important” has happened yet (see responses to nanook1207’s insightful questions in the preview to this contest).

All eyes are now on next month’s Big Ten tournament in Maryland on March 9-10 with these questions to answer.

Who will be seeded where?

How many NCAA auto-bids will be allocated to each weight class?

Will Maylor’s injury be healed by then?

Will anyone show big jumps between the regular season and postseason?

Will Hamiti win the B1G for the 2nd year in a row?

Can any of the Badgers who are not candidates for at-large bids steal an auto-bid?

We will do up a preview for the B1G tournament with answers to these and other questions you didn’t even know you had.