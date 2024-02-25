Revisiting our Badgers predictions for the 2023-24 season

At the beginning of the 2023-24 basketball season for the Wisconsin Badgers, I did a piece for B5Q where I outlined the Best Case, Worst Case, and Most Likely Case scenarios for the team.

While some regarded the overall tone of it as overly optimistic, I don’t recall getting much pushback as the Badgers rose to No. 6 in the land over the next two months.

Either way, on the heels of (and hopefully emerged from) a tough January/February slide that saw the Badgers lose five of six games, including two gut-punch overtime losses and an inexplicable loss in Ann Arbor to the worst team in the conference, I’m here to compare and contrast pre-season expectations with late-February reality and see which of my scenarios has come closest to reality as the Badgers hit the stretch run.

Here’s a quick thumbnail of each scenario I laid out in November:

Best Case Scenario: “A difficult non-conference slate of games (Tennessee, Marquette, Virginia, and Providence) deals the Badgers a couple of early losses, but also provides some valuable battle-testing for the demanding Big Ten season. A much deeper, more cohesive, and resourceful team slugs out several close, gutsy victories to outduel Purdue and Michigan State at the wire to capture a Big Ten title and secure an NCAA Tournament 2 seed, before falling to Kansas in the Elite Eight.”

Worst Case Scenario: “While the team still plays sound defense, and gives maximum effort, it comes out on the short end of too many games and is forced to win a Big Ten Tournament game to sneak into The Big Dance as an 11 seed, where they lose in the first round to 6 seed Alabama to end what can only be described as a hugely disappointing season.”

Most Likely Scenario: “With some big-time wins offset periodically by tough losses in the deep and talented Big Ten, the Badgers are in the conference title discussion until the final week, eventually falling short to Tom Izzo’s Spartans. Two wins in the conference tournament springboard the Badgers to a 5 seed in March Madness (we deserved a 3 or 4), where the squad proceeds to take down 12 seed Liberty and 4 seed Texas A&M before falling to 1 seed U Conn in the Sweet 16.”

I think it’s safe to say that my best-case scenario, while hitting a few correct notes, was overly optimistic. Nowhere in this potential outcome did I bake in losing five of six games in the meat of the Big Ten Schedule.

I also underestimated how good Purdue is relative to the rest of the league. But remember, this would be my outcome if everything went right. Everything has not gone right.

Even more so than the best-case scenario, the worst-case scenario hasn’t come to fruition.

Even with a tough last few weeks, Wisconsin is still 18-9 and 10-6 and a half-game out of second in the Big Ten. KenPom has the squad at #19 and the NET Rankings have it at #21, largely on the strength of seven Quad 1 wins.

Although a Kamari McGee injury has hurt, there hasn’t been a long-term absence for any top player.

Also, this scenario anticipated the defense keeping games close for the Badgers, but the team’s O, not D, has been its saving grace this season. This scenario was far too pessimistic even for a flawed team.

So, even if it’s not perfect, my most-likely scenario has the Badgers pretty close to how things have played out, calling for a lot of wins, noting that tough losses are likely, and pegging the Badgers as a five seed in March.

Although I picked the wrong team in Michigan State to be the one who holds off Wisconsin for the Big Ten title, this scenario has the Badgers finishing second or third in the conference, which is still very possible.

Whether or not the Badgers can fulfill my Sweet 16 projection in that scenario remains to be seen, but it’s definitely still a possibility. There are a lot of ways the balance of the Badgers’ season can go, and I’m hopeful that the worst is behind them.