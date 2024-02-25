Wrestling (TMI): Wisconsin vs Northern Iowa Preview

The No. 26 Wisconsin Badgers travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on the No. 16 Northern Iowa Panthers (aka UNI) for the last dual meet of the season on Sunday, Feb 25 at 1 PM.

The contest can be watched on Flowrestling (subscription required), and fans can follow along with the team’s live updates on X.

Team Previews

The Badgers have beaten up on the bottom side of the Big Ten, but the boys have had trouble with the big dogs in the inconsequential dual meet season that ended with a beating in Iowa City (nice name, very original) and 3-5 B1G record (9-6 overall).

This week’s @InterMat rankings update and 5 Badgers in the national mix



6️⃣ @ericbarnett1117 125

1️⃣6️⃣ @joseph_zargo 149

5️⃣ @HamitiDean 165

1️⃣2️⃣ @max_maylor10

1️⃣7️⃣ Shane Liegel



Team is ranked 26 in duals and 17 in tournament. Receiving votes in NWCA National poll. pic.twitter.com/2Hl0hwS1Z8 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 21, 2024

Wisconsin is currently projected to finish 17th in the NCAA tournament, just ahead of the Purdue Boilermakers and behind the Ohio State Buckeyes. That would put UW at a middling 7th in the B1G tournament - better than what fans thought after a rough start to the season, but not in “just below the elites” territory we saw a couple of years ago.

Now, let’s look south to the Panthers. Originally known as the Iowa State Normal School, UNI is a public university that offers more than 90 majors. I’m guessing about half of those majors are related to wrestling, because these guys punch well above their weight when it comes to the second oldest Olympic sport.

The Purple Panthers compete in the Big 12 for wrestling and are a force to be reckoned with. In the 10 weight classes this year, they have 8 ranked wrestlers with another on the bubble. Their dual meet claim to fame was an 18-17 loss vs No. 7 Nebraska early last month along with wins against No. 17 West Virginia and No. 18 Oklahoma State.

Glancing at the history books, UNI has a national championship (1950) and finished runner-up 4 times in the late 1940s and early 1950s. At last year’s NCAA tournament, they tied for 16th with - who else? - Wisconsin. UW is ahead 3-2 in their last 5 meetings.

Individual Matchups

The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) polls are out, but they still aren’t fully populated; several studs at each weight class don’t have enough matches to qualify yet, so they’re not yet reliable. They’ll be key data points after the conference tournaments. So, we’ll continue to use InterMat rankings for 1-33, and Wrestlestat for places above 33.

125 No. 6 Eric Barnett (22-4) vs No. 26 Trever Anderson (11-9)

Anderson is a redshirt freshman and, despite his medium-looking record, he’s got several ranked wins in an “anyone can beat anyone” (within reason) weight class. Head coach Chris Bono called him, “another tough task” for Barnett to complete before the B1G tournament.

Having taken losses against Purdue and Minnesota in Big Ten action, and having had the Iowa guy dodge their dual meet matchup, Barnett has fallen out of favorite status in the national champ debate, but Bono said, “I know his skills. He knows his skills. He knows that he can be the national champ.”

If he’s going to be, he needs to win this one, and I think he will.

UW - 3, UNI - 0

133 No. 63 Nicolar Rivera (12-9) vs No. No. 25 Julian Farber (16-7)

After getting a national ranking and being in the NCAA tournament talk, Nico hit the meat of the Big Ten schedule. Several of his opponents were bubble guys who he could/should/needed to have beaten, but he didn’t. Last week’s Iowa match showed that boring, regular old, solid fundamentals can frustrate Rivera’s funky, frenetic, and fun style.

Since he’s dropped into “auto-qual or nothing” territory, a win here isn’t critical, but it would certainly be nice to get another ranked scalp before hitting the B1G tournament. Farber took the match 15-8 when they met at last year’s Midlands tournament. Until Nico actually comes out of some of these winnable matches with a W, I’ll say history repeats itself.

UW - 3, UNI - 3

141 No. 151 Felix Lettini (3-15) vs No. 6 Cael Happel (16-6)

Being a new kid on the block (i.e. redshirt freshman) in the starting lineup, Lettini has been hanging tough against a killer schedule. Happel lost to No. 24 from Missouri Friday night, so he’s not unbeatable. That’s about as interesting as I can make this one. Moral victory for not getting tech’ed.

UW - 3, UNI - 7

149 No. 16 Joseph Zargo (17-6) vs No. 125 Adam Allard (6-7)

This is another mismatch, but in our favor. Joey looked great last weekend after destroying No. 16 at the time (and taking his place in the rankings) and getting some monkey business, soccer-injury, ref-jobbing versus Iowa that has him even more fired up than Karlach on a soul coin.

Regarding his recent wrestling, Bono said, “He’s starting to round into shape at the end of the year.”

Team-wise, Zargo needs to get more bonus points than we gave up in the previous match, but he’s been having trouble getting ahead by the 15th point, so I’ll go with a major decision.

UW - 7, UNI - 7

157 No. 185 Luke Mechler (7-15) vs No. 13 Ryder Downey (16-4)

As competitive as Luke’s been when not favored, he hasn’t shown an ability to pull off the upset. Same here. (If we were in a more risqué environment, the UNI guy’s name...)

UW - 7, UNI - 11

165 No. 5 Dean Hamiti (23-1) vs No. 34 RJ Weston (21-7)

In one of the rare weight classes where the B1G is not at the top of the rankings - the top 3 are in the Big 12 - DJ has been destroying everything in his path. A nice win over the 3rd best in the B1G (top 10 overall) last week helped.

Of his being so dominant while winning so much, Bono said, “It’s very rare.” Noting his improvement over previous years, the coach continued, “He’s doing things that he’s never done before.”

Undefeated 12-0 against all @B1GWrestling competition this season@HamitiDean is @bigten Co-Wrestler of the Week



That’s his 3RD weekly honor this season pic.twitter.com/drQcNtKnAN — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 21, 2024

“His skills are amazing,” Bono gushed, continuing with, “He knows he can be the national champ, too.”

Hamiti’s typical tearing apart of an overmatched opponent will be the fun-est part of this dual meet.

UW - 12, UNI - 11

174 No. 12 Max Maylor (15-4) vs No. 28 Jared Simma (13-7)

Despite having a combined 13 ranked wrestlers in this dual meet, each team is strong where the other is not, so this will be only the second-ranked matchup of the afternoon.

The two have wrestled 4 common opponents, with Maylor going 3-1 and directional Iowa going 2-2. Interestingly, they both barely beat their lowest-ranked foe while dominating the higher-ranked one.

All that to say, this should be a much closer match than their rankings seem to indicate. I’ll still say the good guys prevail.

UW - 15, UNI - 11

184 No. 17 Shane Liegel (18-8) vs No. 1 Peter Keckeisen (22-0)

The third-ranked battle pits two Wisconsin natives against each other.

If Keegan O’Toole (No. 1 at 165, 15-0, Missouri) is exhibit A in Wisconsin talent going to college elsewhere, Keckeisen going to UNI is exhibit B. He’s been incredibly successful and is a secret favorite for UW fans who follow high school wrestling in the state.

Regarding the Cinderella of the Badgers, who took two losses to highly ranked opponents last weekend, Bono didn’t appear to be worried, saying, “He’s right where he needs to be.”

Continuing his Liegel commentary, he expressed confidence that, at the B1G and NCAA tournaments, “He’s gonna be very, very dangerous.”

I suspect that Liegel’s dangerousness will hit the OSHA inspector in this one, and the big question will be how close he can keep it.

UW - 15, UNI - 15

197 No. 109 Josh Otto (1-11) vs No. 24 Wyatt Voelker (14-4)

Our ultimate team man has been game all year, all his career, actually.

This match is not in “impossible” territory - I’d say Otto’s high is definitely higher than Voelker’s low, so a well-wrestled match could result in a win.

One of my elementary school teachers was Mrs. Voelker, so it’s a hard name to pick against.

UW - 15, UNI - 18

285 No. 115 Gannon Rosenfeld (3-13) vs No. 16 Tyrell Gordon (7-4)

Rosie’s two-match win streak in B1G action seems like a distant memory now.

How’s this for a ray of hope? They both wrestled Terren Swartz (Wyoming) in 2022. Rosie won 8-1, while Gordon only won 2-1. Gordon also lost in his bout Friday night ...but it was to the No. 6 guy who’s 20-0 on the season, and the match was a 4-1 decision.

With the heavies, if you fall on your back, it’s pretty tough to get off it, so anything can happen. I was going to go total homer here, but the other guy looked good in his loss on Friday.

UW - 15, UNI - 21

It’ll probably be a team loss in the meaningless dual. On Friday, Missouri put out mainly backups vs UNI; I hope we (or they) don’t do the same. The things to watch are:

Ranked matchups: 125 Barnett, 174 Maylor, and 184 Liegel. If things go as expected, we’ll go 2-1 in these.

Toss-ups: none of those to speak of. I’m guessing Maylor’s match will be the closest. Maybe Rivera’s match is fairly close to toss-up territory.

Mismatches: If one of our guys can pull off an upset, it’ll be crazy (and terrible, if the opposite). Getting pins, techs, or major decisions and reducing what we give up will be key to a team win (which, either way, has no impact on anything).

This is the last time we’ll see the guys before the Big Ten tournament. The results here won’t affect B1G seeds, but they could have an impact on NCAA seeds later on, especially for a guy like Rivera. Here’s hoping for a good showing in Iowa.