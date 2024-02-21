Wisconsin volleyball: Conference opponents announced in Big Ten

Wisconsin volleyball’s 2024 campaign is coming into great focus as the Big Ten released the conference slate Thursday.

Highlighting the Badgers’ schedule is Wisconsin will play rivals Minnesota and Nebraska twice next season — as well as Northwestern. Last year, UW only had one border battle match-up on the schedule, which the Badgers won in a sweep back on Oct. 29 in the first ever conference match aired on FOX.

The other matchups sure to have calendars marked is another home-and-away series with Nebraska. Last year, the Huskers won the opening game on their home turf on Oct. 21 in a five-set thriller that broke a 10-game win-streak for UW against Nebraska. In the second match, Wisconsin ruined Nebraska’s perfect season to drop them in a 3-0 sweep in front of the UW Field House faithful on Nov. 24.

B1G season ahead in our House 2024.



Opponent schedule is here! Which one are you looking forward to most?



— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) February 15, 2024

As far as other marquee conference matchups coming to the Field House, the Badgers will take on Penn State, Oregon and Washington at home this season. UW beat Oregon in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Final Four this past season, now that will be a conference match-up.

In their road travels, UW will have a West Coast swing to take on Big Ten-newbies USC and UCLA as well as what shapes up to be a tough contest in West Lafayette against the Purdue Boilermakers.

This is an exciting morsel for Badger fans to chew during the wait for the spring season and beyond. UW fans will also have matches against Stanford and reigning champion Texas in Milwaukee on Labor Day weekend to get excited about as the schedule will continue to form.

Here is a full outline of who the Badgers will play in conference. Keep in mind, no dates have been ironed out on this schedule:

HOME:

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington

AWAY:

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC