Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, looking for a much-needed win after dropping an 88-86 overtime game to the Iowa Hawkeyes over the weekend.

Following the win, the Badgers stand at a 17-9 record, which they’ll look to improve on Tuesday when they host Maryland at the Kohl Center, with tip-off set for 8:00 P.M.

Maryland, standing at 14-12, recently lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 85-80, marking their fourth loss in five games.

The Terrapins have scored 69.8 points a game, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by seven points on the spread, with the over/under set at 130.5 points.

The Badgers will be without three players, as Kamari McGee, Isaac Lindsey, and Isaac Gard have all been ruled out of Tuesday’s contest.

It’s been a shaky time in the prediction realm as I incorrectly predicted Wisconsin on the moneyline against Iowa, although I correctly chose the spread against Ohio State.

Tonight, I’m going against the spread and with the over/under, as 130.5 points seems too low with the way these teams are playing.

Yes, Maryland possesses one of the worst offenses in the conferences, but they’ve scored 75 points in three of their last four contests, while the Badgers haven’t had scoring issues as much this season.

I’ll take the over on the points, but it feels like a must-win type of game for the Badgers, which should amp up their intensity at home.

Prediction: Over 130.5 points