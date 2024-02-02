Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Game Thread

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second series of the Border Battle this season.

Earlier this season, Wisconsin traveled to Minnesota and swept the then-No. 1 Gophers. Now, the two sides will play at the Kohl Center in a battle between two Top 10 teams.

Fresh off a series split against Michigan, which included a 5-1 loss and a 6-5 win in overtime, the Badgers are looking to make a statement in their return to the Kohl Center.

Minnesota, standing at 15-7-4, is coming off a series split with Michigan State on the road, and now faces another Top 10 Big Ten opponent away from home when they travel to the Kohl Center on Friday.

The Badgers, on the other hand, became the quickest team to 20 wins last weekend with their victory over Michigan, which is a significant turnaround from last year’s 13 total victories.

