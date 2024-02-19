A tale of two Badgers Hockey weekends

On paper, Friday and Saturday looked very different for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s and women’s hockey squads. The lads were playing the hapless, last-place Buckeyes, while the women were hosting the super-talented No. 3 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Spoiler alert: one of the teams rose to the occasion, while the other, um, took a different, discouraging path.

A Shocking Sweep in Columbus

With first-place Michigan State idle and No. 4 Wisconsin playing a pair in Columbus against the Big Ten’s closest thing to a tomato can, this weekend was primed to see the Badgers wrestle control of the Big Ten back from the Spartans.

But, sports are a weird thing where nothing is guaranteed.

The carnage started with a shocking 3-2 overtime loss Friday night where the Buckeyes—a team with ONE Big Ten win coming in—tied the game very late in regulation.

The Badgers finished with a listless Saturday afternoon effort that ended with a whimper in a 3-1 defeat where Ohio State seemed in control most of the way after an early William Whitelaw goal was overturned on review. Simply stated, it was a stunning, lost weekend for the Badgers.

One of the hallmarks of this deep and talented group has been its resilient, hard-nosed hockey that has allowed it to pull out a number of close games. That winning attitude never boarded the flight to Columbus, as Wisconsin looked a half-step slow all weekend.

They whiffed on one of their last chances to pass Michigan State for a Big Ten regular season title, although the two teams still square off in Madison in two weeks, so a conference regular season title is still in the Badgers’ grasp.

Now 22-8-2 (13-6-1 in the Big Ten), the Badgers are likely to plummet in the national polls (my guess is that they’ll end up around No. 8).

They’re now on the outside looking in for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, which they can regain with a strong finish and deep Big Ten Tournament run. Everything Mike Hastings’s squad hopes to accomplish is still in front of it—starting with a road trip to face a sixth-place Penn State team with only five Big Ten wins—but this lost weekend in Ohio will be a hard one to forget, and maybe that’s a good thing.

A Thrilling Rivalry Renewed and a Huge Test passed

In stark contrast to the Badger men, the No. 2 women’s team was facing an elite opponent in No. 5 Minnesota this weekend, so they knew from the jump that they’d have to be at their best to find success vs. the Gophers. And Mark Johnson’s Badgers rose to the occasion repeatedly.

On Friday night, the Badgers battled back time and time again and finished things off in overtime on a jaw-dropping, highlight-reel goal by Laila Edwards that exhilarated the faithful at LaBahn. It was the kind of signature win over an elite team that the Badger faithful have come to expect in the Johnson era and nobody left the arena disappointed unless they were clad in Maroon and Gold.

Then, with a quick turnaround Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin jumped all over Minnesota from the start, and dominated their rivals all the way to a 4-0 shutout win in which they outshot the Gophers 31-17. Kirsten Simms led the way with two tallies, with Lacey Eden and Maddi Wheeler adding one each.

The Badgers have now left Minnesota in their WCHA rearview mirror as they welcome No. 1 Ohio State to Madison for a massive series. While the Badgers can’t overtake the Buckeyes next weekend in the WCHA standings, they can substantially shrink Ohio State’s eight-point lead as the regular season nears a close.