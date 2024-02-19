Wrestling: Badgers superstars Hamiti, Barnett win, team falters at Iowa

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (9-6 overall, 3-5 B1G) traveled to the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 6-2 B1G), coming out on the short end of a 34-7 dual meet score.

Let’s hit the highlights first.

165 pounds

In the highly anticipated top-ten contest between No. 5 Dean Hamiti and No. 7 Mike Caliendo, Hamiti cooled down the All-American candidate, scoring from pretty much everywhere.

The Badger never felt in danger of losing despite the close-looking 14-11 final score. This type of high level action is so much more fun to watch than a 1-0, nothing happens type match.

Hamiti, now 23-1 on the season, is good for Wisconsin and good for the sport

125 pounds

Remember the movie Dodgeball? The top-five matchup between No. 3 Eric Barnett and No. 5 Drake Ayala did not materialize.

There’s a bunch of theory and strategy behind pulling the starter against tough competition in dual meets. Regardless of how much it benefits the dodger (e.g. maintain tournament seeding by avoiding a loss, get a redshirt some mat time, “load management” for the star as the season wears on, etc.), I hate it.

Barnett pitched a shutout against the Iowa backup 8-0. He was never threatened as he picked up the 13th bonus point victory on the way to his 21-4 record.

Wisconsin was not innocent in the lineup shenanigans as head coach Chris Bono had No. 12 Max Maylor sit against No. 7 from the Hawkeyes at 174. I would have loved to see that match, and I thought Max had a chance to win. Ugh.

Other notable matches

149 pounds

No. 19 Joe Zargo took on the No. 8 wrestler. Just as Joey was about to finish a scoring move, the other guy suddenly developed a soccer style injury that stopped action just before Zargo’s points were awarded.

The Hawkeye was, of course, miraculously feeling better when he was in a favorable position.

Bono lost his mind with the way the ref handled the feigned injury (Gard could take notes).

The official score says Zargo lost 8-1, but I’ll bet Joey absolutely destroys him when they meet up again at the Big Ten and/or NCAA tournaments.

184 pounds

The Iowa coach had one of his young guns who’s tearing it up this year as the backup at 174 (8-0, including ranked wins) wrestle up to take on No. 16 Shane Liegel.

Liegel is not a scoring machine, so when he got down 7-2, it wasn’t looking good. But in the last period, he dug deep down into his bottomless pool of grit to outscore the Hawkeye 4-1. The comeback fell just short at 8-6.

133 pounds

Two Iowa guys have been rotating, both putting up about the same results. Nico Rivera got the one opposite of what I had in the preview, and it didn’t go well, ending in a 19-4 tech fall loss.

All the rest

No one “won where they weren’t supposed to” for the other matches. I guess some of them not giving up pins or techs was good, compared with expectations.

Summary

Iowa came in losing two in a row, to Penn State (although PSU is the Death Star, it was an even worse thrashing than everyone thought) and Michigan (NIL-created team) in a fairly surprising beat down. The Iowa dynasty looked like it might be ready to fall. A Wisconsin win would have made solidified the narrative.

Alas, my Pollyanna prediction was way off - Wisconsin won 2 of 6 (supposedly) key matchups - and the crumbling empire showed it’s still a level above the rest of the Big Ten.

With the Big Ten dual meet season now wrapped up, Wisconsin will travel to No. 17 Northern Iowa next Sunday for some good matchups (barring more dodging…) in the last action before the Big Ten tournament.