Wrestling: Badgers win 3 of 5 ranked matchups against Gophers, lose 28-12

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 28-12 to the Minnesota Gophers in a dual meet Friday night, winning 3 of the 10 bouts. There was controversy.

Skip to the commentary at the end if you don’t want the blow-by-blow at each weight class. If you do, let’s get into it.

125 pounds

No. 3 Eric Barnett started strong against his long-time nemesis, and No. 11 ranked foe, in their 10th match against each other, going up 3-0.

He has a tendency to go to his back which, as you can imagine, is not a good thing. In his (now) 6 losses in the series against each other, Barnett’s been pinned 4 times.

UW - 0, MN - 6

133 pounds

Have we talked before about referees this season? No. 54 Nico Rivera was holding his own against No. 19. A win here would be great for his NCAA resume.

It was scoreless after 1, Rivera was down 1-0 at the end of the 2nd, and tied up at 1-1 as regulation ended. In sudden victory (first score wins) overtime, RIVERA GOT THE PIN!!!!!

But... MN threw the challenge brick and, after much deliberation (and home crowd influence - amazing how blatant some of these can be), they ruled that the other guy had a takedown before Rivera pinned him.

Note: the ground squirrel had, like, 2 shots the entire match to that point (not bitter, not bitter at all). Crazy ending to an otherwise great match.

UW - 0, MN - 9

Saving grace: Minnie was deducted a team point for “control of the mat” - as you can imagine, coaches and teammates were going wild during the the 133 match.

Was this a feeble attempt to make up for a horribly botched call?

UW - 0, MN - 8

141 pounds

We saw No. 49 (at 133) Zan Fugitt wrestle up again against No. 26 and likely NCAA qualifier goofer.

I thought Fugitt’s redshirt matches were used up, but I guess not. Fugitt scored a takedown, allowed an escape, and got taken down himself to trail 4-3 after P1.

That’s where the good news ends as the redshirting (I think) Badger ended up losing 17-5.

UW - 0, MN - 12

149 pounds

In the second biggest match of the night, No. 19 Joseph Zargo was taking on No. 16.

Joey got a nice takedown, but gave up a reversal to lead 3-2 after P1. Next period, he got an escape and other takedown. Then another.

But it was reversed by officials (what was that guy on tonight?). Joey didn’t let it, or the numerous clock “problems” (which greatly benefit less-well-conditioned opponents of go-go type guys like Zargo - this is Big Ten wrestling, not some clown show) phase him and just went out and got another, and another, and kept scoring until time ran out in his 13-5 win.

Really, really solid, really nice win, by a healthy margin over a quality opponent. I think it’s the hair (head and face).

UW - 4, MN - 12

157 pounds

To tell you the truth, I thought anything other than No. 182 Luke Mechler getting pinned would be a moral victory at this weight.

He was going against No. 4 at 157, but was only down 4-1 late in the 3rd period. He couldn’t keep it that close for the remaining time, though, and ended up down 11-2 at the end of P3.

UW - 4, MN - 16

165 pounds

The other top-ten-ranked Badger, No. 5 Dean Hamiti, was taking on No. 32 and likely NCAA qualifier from the ground squirrels.

Remember all that “fireworks” phraseology I’ve used before when describing the junior wrestle? Well, this was the 4th of July on fast forward.

Easy-peasy for DJ with another ranked win, this time by tech fall 20-3.

UW - 9, MN - 16

174 pounds

In the 4th ranked matchup of the evening, No. 12 Max Maylor was going against No. 31 for the bucktoothed rodents.

It was a great battle as Max was down 1-0 at the end of P2, but got his own escape to tie it up and a last-second takedown to end it 4-1.

The Minnie coach threw the brick, trying to get another call overturned with the help of the partisan crowd, but Mr. Magoo (i.e. the ref - just terrible tonight) somehow found that it actually was a takedown and let it stand as Maylor shushed the crowd who thought they might get another one handed to them.

UW - 12, MN - 16

184 pounds

Wrestling up at D1 for UW this year after expending his previous years of eligibility at DIII, Wisconsin native No. 16 Shane Liegel was taking on No. 5 in what was supposed to be the least competitive of the five ranked matchups for the evening.

In a shocking turn of events (“Not!” jokes are still a thing, right?), Liegel was in another low-scoring battle, 0-0 after P1, and down 1-0 after P2. Mr. Grit did, what else, managed an escape in P3 to tie it up 1-1.

As time ran down, however, he gave up a takedown to lose a moral-victory-type match 4-1 against a very high-quality opponent.

UW - 12, MN - 19

197 pounds

Ultimate team man No. 103 Josh Otto took on No. 20 from East Dakota. It went about as well as could be expected with Otto wrestling up against a very likely NCAA qualifier in an 18-3 tech fall loss, which sealed the team victory for the other side of the Mississippi.

UW - 12, MN - 24

285 pounds

Could No. 109 Gannon Rosenfeld, going up against another likely NCAA qualifier in No. 30, score his third Big Ten win in a row?

This would be one of the harder opponents he’s faced recently, and the difference in level showed as Rosie’s hot streak cooled down with an 11-1 loss.

UW - 12, MN - 28

Three of the first four could have been wins. When you know you’re fighting against your opponent and the ref, it’s tough. Team-wise, we knew this was going to be a rough one, but how rough? Let’s take stock.

Ranked matchups

I said if we go 4-1, it’d be a huge victory. We went 3-2 with wins by Zargo (slight upset), Hamiti (heavily favored), and Maylor (favored), and losses by Barnett (slight upset) and Liegel (heavy underdog).

Zargo’s win was the highlight of the evening, going by expectations. That was super duper, just awesome, even with the clock shenanigans. Hamiti’s “bombs bursting in air” point explosion was the non-weighted, overall highlight, as he’s looking as good as he ever has.

Barnett’s loss was the lowlight, but if I were a betting man, I’d put $100 on him in their next matchup, likely at the B1G tournament (but wouldn’t touch the next time they meet after that, likely at the NCAAs).

Maylor should have won a little easier, and Liegel should have gotten blown out, so I’ll call those a wash - both ended in the expected result, but both were closer than expected.

Upsets

None. The Fugitt and Mechler matches looked like a “maaaaybe something’s happening heeeeere” (sing-song-y voice doesn’t translate well to the written word) for a while, but ended up not that close in the final score. Otto and Rosenfeld were outgunned, plain and simple, but needed to not give up so many bonus points.

Rivera getting screwed (need an etymology session on how that came to be a bad thing...) was a big difference in the team score, which would have ended a more respectable 25-18 had his pin stuck (rimshot). But more importantly, as an NCAA bubble-type guy, Nico would have gotten an important ranked, B1G win and jumped back into/closer to solid top-33 status. That was a travesty of reffing.

When the refs don’t even know what a takedown is, how can a coach, wrestler, hardcore fan, or passing onlooker possibly know? This is exactly the type of thing that makes the sport so hard to follow for people who aren’t rabid fans, and makes it so frustrating for those who are. It’s been going on all season, and it needs to be fixed! ////end of rant////

On to the last B1G dual meet at Iowa on Sunday. This will be another tough one team-wise, but it’ll feature some elite matchups that will be extremely interesting to watch AND be important for B1G and NCAA seedings.