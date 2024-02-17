Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Game Thread

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, looking to generate some buzz after defeating Ohio State 62-54 earlier this week.

Following the win, the Badgers stand at a 17-8 record, which they’ll look to improve on Saturday when they travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face Iowa, with tip-off set for 1:15 P.M. CT.

Iowa, standing at 14-11, recently lost to the Maryland Terrapins 78-66, continuing an inconsistent February, as the Hawkeyes haven’t won consecutive games in over a month.

The Hawkeyes have scored 83.5 points a game, shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are even on the spread with Iowa and the over/under is set at 152.5.

The Badgers will be with guard John Blackwell, who had missed the last two games due to injury, although his role is currently unknown.

Last time around, I chose Ohio State to cover, as a nine-point spread in favor of Wisconsin was too hefty. That proved to be correct, and I see a similar pattern here in the opposite way.

Iowa has been extremely inconsistent this past month, and I expect Wisconsin to win outright over the Hawkeyes, which is why I’m taking their even spread in this one.

Prediction: Wisconsin ML