AMA: Ask your Badgers-related questions

We are back with the Wisconsin Badgers “Ask Me Anything” sessions after a busy weekend across the board for UW sports.

The Badgers football team is in the midst of a busy recruiting cycle with the Class of 2025, while workouts have started to take place ahead of spring ball.

Meanwhile, the Badgers basketball team rebounded after four straight losses with a 62-54 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, and will now travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday

The Badgers men’s hockey team is set to start a two-weekend road stretch, first facing off against Ohio State this weekend.

The Badgers women’s hockey team returns home after a sweep over Bemidji State to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Border Battle.

Every week, I’m looking to do an AMA session, where everyone can ask whatever questions they have about the Badgers in the comments, and I’ll answer each and every one over the next 24 hours.

Drop your Badgers-related questions in the comments down below!