Wrestling (TMI): Wisconsin vs Minnesota Preview

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers travel to Minneapolis to take on the No. 11 Minnesota Gophers at 8 PM on Friday, Feb 16.

The dual meet will be broadcast on the B1G Network as the second half of a wrestling doubleheader that features the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Michigan State Spartans in the early time slot. Fans can also follow along with live updates on X.

Team Previews

The Badgers have ripped off three straight dual meet wins against Big Ten competition and currently stand at 9-4 overall and 3-3 B1G. The team moved up slightly in the dual meet rankings from No. 23 last week.

With the slight adjustments in individual rankings, the team’s tournament ranking also saw an uptick from No. 17 to No. 16 (now tied with, who else? Minnesota).

Five Badgers earn nods in latest @InterMat national rankings



3️⃣ @ericbarnett1117 125

1️⃣9️⃣ @joseph_zargo 149

5️⃣ @HamitiDean 165

1️⃣2️⃣ @max_maylor10 174

1️⃣6️⃣ Shane Liegel 184



With 2 weeks left of regular season, UW is 22 for duals & tied at 16 for tournament.

The Golden Gophers (retch) have a pretty well-rounded team this season. They started with a 5-0 dual meet record (against a schedule as soft as Land O’Lakes butter that’s been sitting on a picnic table for four hours in August), which was as hot a start as they’ve had in almost 10 years; they started out 10-0 in 2024-15.

After a rough start to Big Ten competition against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 22-9, and No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers,19-14, the goofs have reeled off five straight wins, taking down the No. 13 Rutgers (Turtles or Cavaliers or something... still haven’t memorized their mascot) 20-12, Maryland (pretty sure this one’s a race car driver, or maybe this is the Turtle one) 30-6, Northwestern Wildcats 39-0 (ouch!), Illinois Fighting Illini 28-12, and Purdue Boilermakers 36-3.

Minnesota’s record prior to their last dual meet of the season stands at 10-2 overall, 5-2 B1G, which is good for 4th and 1.5 games ahead of Wisconsin in the meaningless dual meet standings.

The ground squirrels lead the all-time series 63-36-1 going back to the first competition in 1921, with Wisconsin last winning in 2022.

Individual Matchups

Rankings 1-33 are from Intermat’s latest update, and ranks above 33 are from Wrestlestat.

125 No. 3 Eric Barnett (21-3) vs No. 11 Patrick McKee (11-5)

This is the highlight match of the night. Both two-time All-Americans, these two have gone against each other 9(!) times, with McKee holding a 5-4 advantage in the years-long rivalry. McKee has looked just slightly off his best form, and Barnett is putting up his best season yet, so I’ll go with our superstar in this contest between super-seniors, but this is a toss-up.

UW - 3, MN - 0

133 No. 54 Nico Rivera (12-7) vs No. 19 Tyler Wells (11-4)

This battle of young guns - Rivera’s a redshirt freshman, the purple-wearer is a true freshman - will need to be a win for Wisconsin to have any chance at a dual meet win. More importantly, Nico needs to win some of these against people who should be in his “win-able” range.

There’s a possibility Minnie will send out super-senior No. 51 Jake Gliva (10-5) instead of Wells. Either way, this is a perfect chance for Rivera to pull it all together and boost his NCAA resume and B1G tournament seeding. But I’ll go chalk here.

UW - 3, MN - 3

141 No. 155 Felix Lettini (3-14) vs No. 26 Vance VonBaur (13-6)

Based on common opponents - Lettini is 0-6, VVB is 4-3, and scores make it look even worse - the good guys have no chance in this one. The score always starts 0-0, and Felix may show something here and pick off the Gopher, but the realist in me says his main job is to not get pinned or tech’ed.

UW - 3, MN - 7

149 No. 19 Joey Zargo (16-5) vs No. 16 Drew Roberts (17-5)

The undercard of the evening is a must-win for the team and for the Badger as an individual. Is Joey “only” an NCAA qualifier, or does he have higher potential? You need to beat the guys in your range to be taken seriously and show you’re not already at your ceiling. Going with my heart instead of my head, I’ll say we get it.

UW - 6, MN - 7

157 No. 182 Luke Mechler (7-13) vs No. 4 Michael Blockhus (14-1)

Getting thirsty? This match will be a good time to grab something from the fridge. Not much to say about this one other than that anything other than giving up a pin will be a victory in my mind.

UW - 6, MN - 12

165 No. 5 Dean Hamiti (21-1) vs No. 32 Blaine Brenner (17-8)

In the third ranked-vs-ranked match of the night, we should see the offensive explosions we’ve come to expect from our guy. DJ will lay down the beat(ing), as he usually does with bubble-NCAA-type guys, and score bonus points for the UW.

UW - 11, MN - 12

174 No. 12 Max Maylor (14-4) vs No. 31 Andrew Sparks (7-4)

Sparks got his first ranked win this season against a fellow NCAA-bubble Purdue guy last week, and Max has been looking very good. While I don’t predict bonus points, I do say the Badgers pick up the W in the 4th ranked contest of the night.

UW - 14, MN - 12

184 No. 16 Shane Liegel (18-6) vs No. 5 Isaiah Salazar (17-1)

In our final ranked-vs-ranked match, I’m afraid the clock will strike midnight for our homegrown Cinderella. Salazar is spectacular, and no amount of grit or try or heart can overcome that gap, I’m afraid. That said, there’s always a chance and, if anyone can make a miracle happen with sheer willpower (and maybe a little pixie dust), Liegel can.

UW - 14, MN - 16

197 No. 103 Josh Otto (1-9) vs No. 20 Garrett Joles (17-6)

If things have gone as predicted above, we’ll need Otto to overperform in order to still have a chance at the dual meet win. Even then, things won’t go well for the ultimate team man. I’ll go optimistic side or realistic.

UW - 14, MN - 19

285 No. 109 Gannon Rosenfeld (3-11) vs No. 30 Bennett Tabor (18-5)

Something has clearly clicked for Rosie. He’s been clutch for the team while going on a 2-0 hot streak in Big Ten action. Tabor, who will likely qualify for the NCAA tournament, is in a different league from the last few opponents, though. You never know with the big guys - once you’re on your back, it’s usually game over - but I think Gannon’s flames will cool to a smolder.

UW - 14, MN - 23

If you’re looking for unicorns and rainbows, get a My Little Pony. In the real world, this is a rebuilding year, and Minnesota has probably NCAA-type guys at a bunch of weights where we don’t. If Wisconsin wins this one, I’ll eat an entire 1 lb. Minnesota Summer Sausage from Louie’s Finer Meats in Cumberland the next time I visit my folks.

The thing to watch will be the ranked matchups: Barnett (toss-up), Zargo (toss-up), Hamiti (easy win), Maylor (should win), and Liegel (probably not).

If we can go 4-1 in those, and if we score an upset elsewhere (my two top candidates are Rivera and Rosenfeld), it will be a huge success, regardless of the final score.