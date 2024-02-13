Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Thread

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes, looking to bounce back after dropping four games in a row for the first time this season.

Following the losses, the Badgers stand at a 16-8 record, which they’ll look to improve on Tuesday when they host Ohio State, with tip-off set for 8:00 P.M. CT.

Ohio State, standing at 14-10, recently beat the Maryland Terrapins 79-75, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Buckeyes have scored 75.3 points a game, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by a spread of nine points.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee and John Blackwell, who was seen in street clothes ahead of the game.

Now, the Badgers are primed for a bounce-back and I anticipate a better effort after a 78-56 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over the weekend.

But, a nine-point spread seems hefty, especially as the Buckeyes guards shot just 10/30 from the field during Wisconsin’s 71-60 win over Ohio State in January.

I expect a closer game than the spread indicates, and am taking Ohio State to cover.

Prediction: Ohio State +9