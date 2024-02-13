Former Badgers LB Leo Chenal shines in Super Bowl for Chiefs

While your grandpa in Waukesha might still be insisting that it was all scripted by Taylor Swift and the NFL, Wisconsin Badgers football fans know the real ones when we see them—and Chiefs LB Leo Chenal made us all proud in the Super Bowl on Sunday night with a dominant performance.

After earning a sack and a ring for Kansas City in the 2023 Super Bowl, Chenal ended his night this year with 6 tackles (including a clutch tackle for loss).

More importantly, Chenal generated a forced fumble on the best running back on the planet not named Jonathan Taylor, and a key extra point block that helped the Chiefs avoid a one-point deficit at the end of regulation.

These all combined to give a huge boost to Chenal’s team and lift the spirits of Chiefs and Badgers fans across the globe.

But, anyone paying attention to Chenal’s career knows that none of this is shocking.

After starring for his home state Badgers, Chenal was drafted 103rd overall in 2022 (check out this ridiculous NFL projection that saw Chenal as a backup who might start someday).

He had a solid rookie campaign, then made a very nice jump in year two for KC, ending the 2023 regular season with 65 tackles and three sacks.

The sky seems to be the limit for the young linebacker, who is likely going to be a big part of the Chiefs’ defensive plans for a long time to come and is batting 1.000 with Super Bowl wins so far.