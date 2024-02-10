Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Game Thread

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are set to finish their two-game series against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Kohl Center on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Earlier this season, Wisconsin traveled to South Bend and swept the Fighting Irish, winning 2-1 and 7-4 in the two games.

Now, they’ll look to complete the season sweep when they face Notre Dame on Saturday as the Badgers defeated the Irish 4-2 in a comeback victory on Friday night.

After going down 2-0 in the first period, the Badgers exploded within a three-minute stretch between the second and third periods, scoring three goals to take a 3-2 lead.

Carson Bantle capped it off with an empty-net goal near the end of the third to give Wisconsin the win for good, improving their record to 21-6-2 on the season.

David Silye was the hero, scoring two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period on a good day for the center.

Can the Badgers complete the sweep on Saturday?

