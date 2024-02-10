Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Game Thread

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, looking to bounce back after dropping three games in a row for the first time this season.

Following the losses, the Badgers stand at a 16-7 record, which they’ll look to improve on Saturday when they travel to play Rutgers, with tip-off set for 11:00 A.M. CT.

Rutgers, standing at 12-10, is currently on a two-game winning streak, having recently beaten the Michigan Wolverines and Maryland Terrapins on the road.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by a spread of 3.5 points, while the over/under is set at 131.5 points.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee once again, who suffered a lower-body injury against Indiana and will be out for at least two weeks.

