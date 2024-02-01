Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Thread

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, looking to sweep the season series after the two sides met in early January, where the former beat the latter 88-72.

Fresh off an 81-66 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, the Badgers stand at a 16-4 record, which they’ll look to improve on Thursday when they host Nebraska, with tip-off set for 7:30 P.M. CT.

Nebraska, standing at 15-6, is coming off a 73-51 loss to the Maryland Terrapins, adding to their wild home/away splits, as the Huskers are 5-0 at home in conference play, while holding an 0-5 record on the road against Big Ten opponents.

The Gophers have scored 77.2 points a game, shooting 45 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

In Friday’s game, the betting odds have consistently swung, with Nebraska seen as favorites earlier in the day before Wisconsin took over with a 1.5-point spread. Now, the two sides are even on the spread, with the over/under set at 144.5 points.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee once again, who suffered a lower-body injury against Indiana and will be out for at least two weeks.

As I shared in the preview, I’m trusting Wisconsin’s two-way ability more than Nebraska’s streakiness, even with their 13-1 record at home.

With the way Wisconsin played against Michigan State, I expect them to carry that momentum into Lincoln and cover the spread.

Prediction: Wisconsin ML