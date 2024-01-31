Top 2025 in-state recruit to make decision on Feb. 8th

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting some important news very soon, as Owen Strebig, a four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in the state, announced that he’ll be making his commitment on February 8th.

One of the biggest targets for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Strebig narrowed his top group down to Florida State, Wisconsin, Miami, Notre Dame, and USC.

A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Strebig attends Catholic Memorial High School and recently attended the Badgers’ junior day on January 13th, where he got acquainted with new offensive line coach A.J. Blazek.

The presumed favorite in the race is Notre Dame, who has pushed hard for the 2025 four-star, but the Badgers are hoping to land another high-end offensive line recruit from the state of Wisconsin after already securing a commitment from 2025 three-star Michael Roeske.

Of the four recruits that attended Wisconsin’s junior day on January 13th, three have already committed: four-star athlete Jaimier Scott, three-star outside linebacker Brendan Anes, and three-star athlete Cody Haddad.

Can the Badgers make it a fourth with a commitment from Strebig?

We’ll find out on February 8th, where Strebig will announce his decision at 4 P.M. CT.