Badgers Wrestling: Cornhuskers Dual Meet Results and Commentary

Disclaimer: This article has been written and submitted by NavyBadger, who will help cover Badgers wrestling.

The Badgers put on a show hosting Nobrain-ska in front of 3,000 plus in the Field House on Sunday, Jan 28. Despite losing the team score 28-9 (won 3 matches, lost 7) and falling to 6-4 (0-2 B1G), there were plenty of positive takeaways when looking at the end-of-season NCAA tournament and for next season.

No. 3 Eric Barnett kicked off the action on the right foot, scoring a big, three-point takedown en route to a 5-3 decision victory over a Corn Shucker ranked No. 12 in the nation. Barnett’s record now stands at 18-2 in his final year at UW, and he’s in the discussion for best wrestler in the 125-pound weight class.

No. 3 Eric Barnett gets the 5-3 decision for @BadgerWrestling over No. 12 Caleb Smith pic.twitter.com/XlRTb2DRGb — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 28, 2024

At 165, our other mega-star, No. 5 Dean Hamiti, added another scalp to his belt with a 7-2, never-in-doubt win over No. 18 from Little Nebbie. The win over the ranked B1G foe pushes his record to a remarkable 18-1. Despite being known for his fireworks, his last two wins have come the more conventional route: solid (...with a few fireworks sprinkled in).

No. 5 Dean Hamiti gets the 7-2 decision for @BadgerWrestling over No. 18 Antrell Taylor. pic.twitter.com/tQya7f5CnN — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 28, 2024

Going against a likely NCAA qualifier from the most boring state to drive through, No. 12 Max Maylor scored first with a takedown and disallowed his opponent any offensive points in his 4-2 win at 174. He’s now 12-3 on the season and looking very, very good.

Honorable mention for valiant efforts

No. 143 Gannon Rosenfeld (HWT) scored and scored and scored some more, trading leads multiple times in a 19-14 loss to a guy who’s also a varsity football player (just like one of our prize recruits coming in next year - it can be done!). Rosenfeld’s going to break through one of these matches, and I hope it’s vs Northwestern on Friday in front of thousands of Badgers fans, who will go absolutely crazy seeing the lovable lug get his first B1G win.

Another on my list of potential upsets, almost-ranked 133-pounder Nico Rivera was thiiiiiiiis close against No. 19 in a 4-2 loss.

Our fight never stops



Thanks for packing the Field House tonight and being in our corner. Back on the mat soon … pic.twitter.com/sgibJhz7kb — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 29, 2024

Overall, the dual meet went exactly as expected, with the higher-ranked wrestler winning each of the matches. The superstar Badgers got notches on their belts for B1G and NCAA tournament seedings, and the young guns got some great experience (man, I would have liked one or two of those “almost” matches to have ended in a UW win!). The crowd was fantastic, about 10 times bigger than Michigan State’s Friday night.

Wisconsin’s next outing will be on Friday, Feb 2, at 7 PM, as the Badgers host the Northwestern Wildcats in the Field House. It should be a fun one (pro tip: great date night destination).