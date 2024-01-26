Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Game Thread

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans, looking to sweep the season series after the two sides met in the conference opener on December 5th, where the former beat the latter 70-57.

Fresh off a victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Badgers stand at a 15-4 record, which they’ll look to improve on Friday when they host Michigan State, with tip-off set for 7:00 P.M. CT.

Michigan State, standing at 12-7, is coming off a 61-59 win over the Maryland Terrapins, adding to their current three-game winning streak.

The Gophers have scored 76.2 points a game, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three.

In Friday’s game, the Badgers are seen as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 135.5 points.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee once again, who suffered a lower-body injury last weekend against Indiana and was seen in a walking boot on his right foot.

Click here to read our preview.

While I initially provided a prediction of the Badgers winning 78-74 in a higher-scoring game, I feel iffy about that projection.

Instead, I’m more confident in the over, given how Michigan State has been a solid scoring team and is led by efficient star Tyson Walker, while Wisconsin has seen some defensive struggles this season.

The Badgers, on the other hand, have shown an affinity to score, which is why I’m taking the over in this one.

Prediction: Over 135.5 total points