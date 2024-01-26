Badgers point guard out indefinitely with foot injury

The Wisconsin Badgers will be without backup point guard Kamari McGee, who has been ruled out indefinitely with a foot injury, the school announced on Friday in their injury report.

Status update for @BadgerMBB

Jan. 26 | vs. Michigan St | 7pm CT



Kamari McGee is out indefinitely pic.twitter.com/NFW4G56huv — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) January 26, 2024

McGee, the backup to Chucky Hepburn, was injured in Wisconsin’s 91-79 win over Indiana and missed Tuesday’s game against Minnesota with his foot injury.

The guard was seen riding with his knee on a scooter at practice on Thursday.

Playing in each of the team’s first 18 games, McGee averaged 6.9 minutes a contest, while scoring 1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 rebounds a game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Mainly a defensive threat in limited action, McGee had been an energy guy off the bench for the Badgers who had some bright defensive moments through the first half of the season for Wisconsin.

With McGee out on Tuesday, the Badgers gave four minutes of action to Isaac Lindsey, while playing their starters more in the win over Minnesota.

Against the guard-heavy Michigan State Spartans on Friday, the Badgers could utilize more of their backup guards to match up against their opponent, meaning Lindsey could see a few more minutes.

But, for now, the Badgers will miss McGee for the foreseeable future as he recovers from his injury.