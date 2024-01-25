Wisconsin Volleyball: Former Badgers play in US Pro Volleyball League

Two former Wisconsin Badgers were involved in a historic night for pro volleyball in the US.

Sydney Hilley and Danielle Hart starred in the inaugural match of the Pro Volleyball Federation for the Omaha Supernovas as the Nebraska-based team lost to the Atlanta Vibe in five sets in front of a crowd of 11,624 fans.

Hilley and Hart played in all five sets for the Supernovas with Hart notching 12 kills on the night according to the Supernovas’ website. (side note: the stats are recorded very differently from what I am used to in college box scores and did not really include stats for setting or digging, which is part of why I can’t tell y’all exactly how Hilley did).

More former Badgers found homes for clubs in the PVF. Grace Loberg and Temi Thomas-Ailara are on the San Diego Mojo, while Lauryn Gillis — who played for Wisconsin from 2015-2017 after transferring from USC — will play for the Las Vegas Thrill.

The league also recently announced a multi-year agreement with Bally Live and Stadium as official broadcast partners of the League. You can read the press release-y details there, but it seems as if you go to the Stadium website (watchstadium.com), you can stream select games on that site. The next match that would feature former Wisconsin players is on Feb. 1 when the San Diego Mojo takes on the Atlanta Vibe. A full schedule for the league is on its website.

Previously, most top-level college players who pursued a pro career would go abroad — like Dana Rettke is currently doing in Italy. Hopefully, this league can allow former college players a chance to pursue a professional career and give volleyball fans even more top-level matches to watch.