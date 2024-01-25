Report: Wisconsin among Top 5 interested teams for 2025 four-star

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly one of the top five schools interested in 2025 four-star forward Trent Sisley, according to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops.

2025 4⭐️ Trent Sisley told me he’s set to take an unofficial visit to Purdue on February 10th.



Sisley is a 6-7 forward and one of the top players in the state of Indiana. Can score the ball inside, from the midrange or beyond the 3pt line. A good rebounder and solid defender.… pic.twitter.com/HZukDm6rDy — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) January 24, 2024

Sisley, an Indiana native, stands at 6’7, 205 pounds, and attends Heritage Hills High School.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in Indiana for the Class of 2025 by ESPN, Sisley holds 10 offers, including ones from Iowa, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

The forward has taken an official visit: a stop at Iowa in September, but has heard the most from Indiana, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Purdue, according to the report.

After the Badgers offered him in May, Sisley visited Wisconsin on an unofficial visit for the first time in September, as the forward was in attendance for the Badgers’ game against Georgia Southern earlier this season.

The Badgers have an Indiana native in Connor Essegian on the roster and are looking to land another one in their 2025 class with Sisley.