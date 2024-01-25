 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Wisconsin among Top 5 interested teams for 2025 four-star

The Badgers are among the most interested teams in one of the top forwards in the 2025 class.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
2025 4-star F Trent Sisley, Indiana
The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly one of the top five schools interested in 2025 four-star forward Trent Sisley, according to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops.

Sisley, an Indiana native, stands at 6’7, 205 pounds, and attends Heritage Hills High School.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in Indiana for the Class of 2025 by ESPN, Sisley holds 10 offers, including ones from Iowa, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

The forward has taken an official visit: a stop at Iowa in September, but has heard the most from Indiana, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Purdue, according to the report.

After the Badgers offered him in May, Sisley visited Wisconsin on an unofficial visit for the first time in September, as the forward was in attendance for the Badgers’ game against Georgia Southern earlier this season.

The Badgers have an Indiana native in Connor Essegian on the roster and are looking to land another one in their 2025 class with Sisley.

