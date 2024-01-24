Jim Harbaugh to leave Michigan for LA Chargers HC job

The Michigan Wolverines are losing head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, as the Los Angeles Chargers are hiring him for the same role, according to several reporters.

Harbaugh, 60, has been Michigan’s head coach since 2015, and recently won his first NCAA Championship this past season.

While at Michigan, Harbaugh held an 86-25 record, including a 60-17 conference record, and won three straight Big Ten titles leading up to this season’s championship.

Now, Harbaugh is set to return to the NFL, where he went 44-19-1 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, on a five-year deal to coach the Chargers.

Michigan is set to lose several key pieces, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, to the NFL Draft, and now will lose their head coach who has been an integral part of the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts over the past decade.

Reports have already surfaced that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the likely candidate to be Michigan’s next head coach after the assistant took over as the interim for a short stretch over the final games of the regular season while Harbaugh was suspended.